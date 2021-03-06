North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 6

|BUSHER S., AQU, $250,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 3-6.
|3—
|SEARCH RESULTS, f, 3, Flatter–Co Cola, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($310,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Machmer Hall (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Javier Castellano, $137,500.
|1—
|Miss Brazil, f, 3, Palace Malice–Baytree, by Forestry. ($170,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Team D and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Haymarket Farm LLC (KY), $50,000.
|4—
|The Grass Is Blue, f, 3, Broken Vow–Shine Softly, by Aldebaran. ($20,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Louis Lazzinnaro LLC, B-Phillips Racing Partnership (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Laobanonaprayer, Make Mischief, Mo Desserts.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 5 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 2.15, 1.90, 6.20.
|HEAVENLY PRIZE S., AQU, $125,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-6.
|8—
|LAKE AVENUE, f, 4, Tapit–Seventh Street, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Manuel Franco, $68,750.
|5—
|Portal Creek, m, 5, Shanghai Bobby–Silent Stream, by Tricky Creek. ($22,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ten Strike Racing, B-White Fox Farm (KY), $25,000.
|4—
|Flashndynamite, m, 6, Flashstorm–Dynamite Jewel, by Badge. O-Kasey K Racing Stable LLC and Day, Michael, B-Rae Marie Smith (FL), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Needs Supervision, Halo City, Landing Zone, Thankful, Gone Glimmering.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6 3/4, 2 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 0.95, 7.90, 46.75.
|CHINA DOLL S., SA, $100,500, 3YO, F, 1MT, 3-6.
|5—
|GOING GLOBAL (IRE), f, 3, Mehmas (IRE)–Wrood, by Invasor (ARG). (15,500EUR ’19 GOFSPT). O-CYBT, Dubb, Michael, Gevertz, Saul, Nentwig, Michael and Pagano, Ray, B-N Hartery (IRE), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|7—
|Closing Remarks, f, 3, Vronsky–Orange Cove, by Unusual Heat. O-Harris Farms, Inc, B-Harris Farms (CA), $20,000.
|8—
|Quattroelle (IRE), f, 3, Mehmas (IRE)–Heavenly River (FR), by Stormy River (FR). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Rossenarra Bloodstock (IRE), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Sweetest Angel, Golden, Bleu Ballon.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 2 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 10.00, 1.80.
|COLUMBIA S., TAM, $75,000, 3YO, 1MT, 3-6.
|1—
|WINFROMWITHIN, c, 3, Into Mischief–Rau Breck, by Mr. Greeley. ($100,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Jim Bakke, B-Mulholland Springs, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $45,000.
|3—
|Crew Dragon, c, 3, Exaggerator–Go Go Dana, by Malibu Moon. ($110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Kinsman Stable, B-Lee McMillin & Eric Buckley (KY), $15,000.
|10—
|Boreas, c, 3, Upstart–Deep in December, by The Daddy. ($85,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Alastar Thoroughbred Company LLC, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Blue Cat, The Right Stuff (GB), Private Island, Whatmakessammyrun, Tapwood, Heat of the Night, Castle King, Comedy Town.
|Winning Time: 1:33 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 4, 1, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.70, 8.00, 22.20.
|ALLEN "BLACK CAT" LACOMBE MEMORIAL S., FG, $75,000, 3YO, F, A1MT, 3-6.
|3—
|NEW BOSS, f, 3, Street Boss–Denali Dreamscape, by Corinthian. ($45,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Conrad, Barry and Carol, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Adam Beschizza, $45,000.
|5—
|Saranya, f, 3, The Factor–Salary Drive, by Mizzen Mast. ($320,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Peachtree Stable, B-Eico Ventures, Inc (KY), $15,000.
|6—
|Earth Strike (IRE), f, 3, Zoffany (IRE)–Another Storm, by Gone West. O-D J Stable LLC and Green, Jonathan I, B-Paget Bloodstock (IRE), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Arm Candy, Princess Theorem, Barista, Dramatizer, Spun d’Etat, Simply Sovereign.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 1 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 2.50, 1.60, 4.60.
|HUTCHESON S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, 6F, 3-6.
|3—
|WILLY BOI, g, 3, Uncaptured–Shining Moment, by Yes It’s True. ($40,000 2020 OBSOCT). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Ocala Stud & William J Terrell (FL), T-Jeff Engler, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $46,035.
|7—
|Ultimate Badger, c, 3, Commissioner–El Rebecca, by El Corredor. ($12,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $140,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Bakke, Jim and Isbister, Gerald, B-Erv Woolsey & Ralph Kinder (KY), $14,850.
|5—
|Lauda Speed, c, 3, Bayern–Risk Control, by Giant’s Causeway. ($57,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Stefania Farms, LLC, B-Anderson Boulton Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $7,425.
|Also Ran: Real Talk, Warrior’s Pride, Roderick.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1, 1.
|Odds: 3.80, 7.70, 11.30.
|CAPTIVA ISLAND S., GP, $75,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 3-6.
|4—
|A BIT OF BOTH, m, 5, Paynter–Lizzie K, by High Fly. ($10,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC, Darsan, Inc, Bethlehem Stables LLC and Simon, David, B-Darsan Inc & WinStar Farm LLC (FL), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $45,570.
|6—
|Miss Auramet, m, 5, Uncaptured–Hello Rosie, by Yes It’s True. ($42,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $135,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Melin, David, Ellman, Leon and Plesa, Laurie, B-Marion G Montanari (FL), $14,700.
|7—
|Tracy Ann’s Legacy, m, 5, Shackleford–Tenacious Tripp, by Trippi. ($27,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Kenwood Racing LLC, B-Bridle Oaks Farm, Inc (FL), $7,350.
|Also Ran: Choose Joy, Nightlife, Compensate, Queen of Shades.
|Winning Time: :58 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: HF, 1, 3/4.
|Odds: 3.40, 0.90, 8.80.
|ANY LIMIT S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 3-6.
|7—
|FARSIGHTED, f, 3, Bernardini–Elusive Fate, by Elusive Quality. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), T-George R. Arnold, II, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $44,640.
|8—
|Shop Girl, f, 3, Constitution–Flaming Slew, by Slew City Slew. ($55,000 ’18 KEENOV; $70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Kinsman Stable, B-Dennis O’Neill (KY), $14,400.
|9—
|Feeling Mischief, f, 3, Into Mischief–True Feelings, by Latent Heat. O-Mellon Patch, Inc, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $7,200.
|Also Ran: Shea D Summer, Boston Post Road, Coach Jer’s Joy, Sweet Baby Raelynn, No Mo’ Spending, Sheza Happy Girl.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 5.10, 3.70, 11.00.
|RED CAMELIA S., FG, $60,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A1MT, 3-6.
|9—
|OFFSPRING, m, 5, Into Mischief–Pioneer Gal, by Pioneering. ($130,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Oak Tree Stable, B-Oak Tree Stables, LLC (LA), T-Joe Sharp, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $36,000.
|6—
|Net a Bear, m, 5, Awesome Bet–Edacious Reality, by Eddington. O-Lamarche, Maximo and Deltoro, Federico, B-Lora Pitre & Elaine Carroll (LA), $12,000.
|4—
|Marywood, m, 5, Paddy O’Prado–Cent’anni, by Kissin Kris. O-Suite Stable, B-Michele Rodriguez (LA), $6,600.
|Also Ran: Lebkuchen, She’s Gone d’Wild, Room to Finish, Saints N Muskets, Quikfast N Ahurry.
|Winning Time: 1:39 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, HF, NO.
|Odds: 3.20, 3.60, 13.20.
Leave a Reply