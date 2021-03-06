North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 6

COLUMBIA S., TAM, $75,000, 3YO, 1MT, 3-6.

1—

WINFROMWITHIN, c, 3, Into Mischief–Rau Breck, by Mr. Greeley. ($100,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Jim Bakke, B-Mulholland Springs, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $45,000.

3—

Crew Dragon, c, 3, Exaggerator–Go Go Dana, by Malibu Moon. ($110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Kinsman Stable, B-Lee McMillin & Eric Buckley (KY), $15,000.

10—

Boreas, c, 3, Upstart–Deep in December, by The Daddy. ($85,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Alastar Thoroughbred Company LLC, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $7,500.

Also Ran: Blue Cat, The Right Stuff (GB), Private Island, Whatmakessammyrun, Tapwood, Heat of the Night, Castle King, Comedy Town.

Winning Time: 1:33 3/5 (fm)

Margins: 4, 1, 1HF.