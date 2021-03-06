Oaklawn Circles & Squares Analysis for Mar. 7

RACE 4

#7 SHAKE IT has some upside making his third start of the form cycle and likely to fly under the radar here at a price given his connections. That number is key as he is not the “most likely” winner in the group, though not far off the more obvious contenders. His first start of the cycle back on Dec. 23 at Delta Downs was a sneaky “better than looked” effort resulting in the fifth-place finish. He returned to Oaklawn Park on Jan. 29, overall his form a bit soft for the level, and with the wide trip was out of position to contend on the day. He tends to need pace to run at and looking at OptixPLOT that “Sun” Contention along with the 30 SpeedRate should assist his “C” RunStyle. Visually looking at the Standard Plot, most of the field is positioned either to the left of the y-axis or above the Par Line, a scenario that could set up for a closer. #4 DERBY CODE, the place finisher on Jan. 29, returns in this spot and between current form and his solid position on the Plot today, is logical here returning to this $10k N2L condition after racing in a higher claiming class just last week.

RACE 5

#8 COACH ADAMS, looking at OptixPLOT, does not look to have any real pace edge, sitting as a Large Circle in Quad I. There could be more to the story and worth upgrading as he will return to the sprint distance, Oaklawn Park, and finding class relief. Isolating his sprint races here at Oaklawn Park, his races fit on the competitive side with OptixFIG in RANGE for this claiming condition. That class drop is notable and plays a role in his position on the Plot, with those sprint races competing at a much higher class level. #3 BASIC CHANCE has races that make him competitive here and positioned well as a Square in Quad I. Value is worth keeping in mind as he often needs a “lone” trip to win and also will return from a 153-day layoff this afternoon as a seven-year-old. #9 GREELEY AND BEN figures to be favored this afternoon and his races this season fit with this condition; however with the “perfect” trip and visually taxing effort on Feb. 6, some regression is possible.

RACE 8

#3 P R RADIO STAR was shipped into Oaklawn Park in January and pointing to run at this meet for Southern California-based Phil D’Amato. With previous experience over this course and distance, he looks well placed this afternoon with the much needed class relief from the recent races in California. When sitting in peak form, connections ran in him in the graded stakes and higher allowance races; however his class was not quite on the level. He fits with this starter allowance level and with his tactical speed should find the right trip today – a solid position as a Large Square on OptixPLOT.