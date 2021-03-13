Oaklawn Circles & Squares Analysis for March 14

Emily Gullikson takes a look at the Oaklawn Park March 14 card and provides her OptixEQ analysis.

RACE 3

#6 KHAKI JACK lands here to make his second career start and with changes from his debut back at Turfway Park in December. The surface switch is in play coming off the synthetic first out to the conventional dirt here at Oaklawn Park. He will also make the dramatic shift from Special Weight to maiden claiming, a move that upgrades him in this field. While he was unable to keep pace in that debut, finishing well off the board, his Quad I Plot position today is upgraded from that debut running line. That position on the Plot should see him competitive with this level and still has upside capable to move forward from that initial start. That presents an alternative to morning line favorites #4 MEGA CHARLIE and #7 PRESTO BENCH, runners that would not be any surprise to win here though are tough to trust and lack value as a result.

RACE 6

#8 WAR DETONATOR will have a chance to redeem himself this afternoon following the rough start (SLOG) that left him compromised on February 5th. The rider was unable to recover (TACTIC-) after the start and without establishing position was unable to compete. As shown on OptixPLOT he could present a pace advantage this afternoon as a strong Square in Quad I.

On the opposite end of the Plot spectrum, Quad IV Circle, #2 LAWLESSNESS holds some upside here with the ability to improve from that position on the Plot and compete here today. He made his seasonal return in a spot that did not fit him both in terms of class (DROP) and distance (SPRINTER) in the Smarty Jones Stakes. Mason was able to find the distance change sprinting here two weeks ago, though the same class concerns presented that day at the higher $62.5k Optional Allowance condition. All things considered (WEATHER and SLOG/TROUBLE_S) there is upside off that trip and with some ability to improve from his sophomore numbers in Illinois is capable to compete in RANGE today.

