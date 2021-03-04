March 4, 2021

Spot Plays Mar. 5

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Mental Model, 3-1
(3rd) Mr Phil, 8-1
Charles Town (3rd) Shamrock Kid, 7-2
(5th) Meltech, 7-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Corruze, 3-1
(3rd) Bar Tap, 7-2
Fonner Park (1st) Mr. White, 4-1
(2nd) Cabo Dorado, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Crown Kitten, 7-2
(3rd) Rest Easy Two Four, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Dr. Roger, 3-1
(5th) Officiating, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Why Roxie Why, 7-2
(3rd) No More Talk, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Melting Snow, 3-1
(5th) Rocko’s Wheel, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Dawn’s Early Light, 3-1
(2nd) Cuckoo Forcoconuts, 3-1
Sam Houston (5th) Post Close, 6-1
(7th) Baozun, 7-2
Santa Anita (4th) One Flew South, 4-1
(5th) Complete Control, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Volador, 6-1
(4th) Marlee, 3-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) Major Munnings, 3-1
(3rd) Steve’s Baby Doll, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Orb of the Boro, 7-2
(4th) Honey Bourbon, 3-1

