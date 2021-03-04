Spot Plays Mar. 5

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Mental Model, 3-1
|(3rd) Mr Phil, 8-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Shamrock Kid, 7-2
|(5th) Meltech, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Corruze, 3-1
|(3rd) Bar Tap, 7-2
|Fonner Park
|(1st) Mr. White, 4-1
|(2nd) Cabo Dorado, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Crown Kitten, 7-2
|(3rd) Rest Easy Two Four, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Dr. Roger, 3-1
|(5th) Officiating, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Why Roxie Why, 7-2
|(3rd) No More Talk, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Melting Snow, 3-1
|(5th) Rocko’s Wheel, 5-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Dawn’s Early Light, 3-1
|(2nd) Cuckoo Forcoconuts, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(5th) Post Close, 6-1
|(7th) Baozun, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(4th) One Flew South, 4-1
|(5th) Complete Control, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Volador, 6-1
|(4th) Marlee, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Major Munnings, 3-1
|(3rd) Steve’s Baby Doll, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Orb of the Boro, 7-2
|(4th) Honey Bourbon, 3-1
