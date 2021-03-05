March 6, 2021

Spot Plays Mar. 6

March 5, 2021 Brisnet Staff Racing News 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Financialstability, 7-2
(10th) Blues City, 8-1
Charles Town (2nd) Nellysford, 6-1
(6th) Charitable Miss, 9-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) City Mischief, 7-2
(4th) Western Star, 6-1
Fonner Park (3rd) Holiday Clover, 7-2
(10th) Swingin’ Sam, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Red Dahlia, 7-2
(4th) Novella, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Til the End, 6-1
(12th) Zonic, 6-1
Hawthorne (1st) Big Luck, 6-1
(4th) Final Call, 3-1
Laurel (4th) Jack Gave Back, 4-1
(7th) Confessor, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Diamond Patriot, 6-1
(7th) Conducive, 10-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Frills, 6-1
(9th) Tabor Hall, 10-1
Sam Houston (7th) Alba’s Star, 4-1
(8th) Cairo Warrior, 6-1
Santa Anita (6th) The Great One, 4-1
(9th) Ride a Comet, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Fair Game, 6-1
(11th) Promise Keeper, 8-1
Turfway Park (4th) Kynance, 7-2
(5th) Southern Will, 7-2

