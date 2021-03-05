Spot Plays Mar. 6

|Aqueduct
|
|(4th) Financialstability, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Blues City, 8-1
|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Nellysford, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Charitable Miss, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|
|(3rd) City Mischief, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Western Star, 6-1
|Fonner Park
|
|(3rd) Holiday Clover, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Swingin’ Sam, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(1st) Red Dahlia, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Novella, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(2nd) Til the End, 6-1
|
|
|(12th) Zonic, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(1st) Big Luck, 6-1
|
|
|(4th) Final Call, 3-1
|Laurel
|
|(4th) Jack Gave Back, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Confessor, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(2nd) Diamond Patriot, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Conducive, 10-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(2nd) Frills, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Tabor Hall, 10-1
|Sam Houston
|
|(7th) Alba’s Star, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Cairo Warrior, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(6th) The Great One, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Ride a Comet, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(3rd) Fair Game, 6-1
|
|
|(11th) Promise Keeper, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(4th) Kynance, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Southern Will, 7-2
Leave a Reply