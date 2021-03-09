Spot Plays March 10

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Blue Abbi Road, 9-2
|(4th) Epic West, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(4th) Carbon Stryker, 7-2
|(5th) Irish Expectations, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Billy Yank, 9-2
|(4th) Smooth Pebble, 5-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Queen Air, 7-2
|(3rd) Express Boy, 3-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Angelsfour Michele, 6-1
|(3rd) Our Stormin Norman, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Dulverton, 7-2
|(3rd) Brandywines Secret, 4-1
|Sam Houston
|(4th) Bankable, 3-1
|(5th) Twilight Curfew, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Raofthesun, 7-2
|(2nd) Don’t Eatthe Apple, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Win Like Coach P, 3-1
|(7th) Country Road, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Torazo, 7-2
|(5th) Gladtobehere, 7-2
