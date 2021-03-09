March 9, 2021

Spot Plays March 10

March 9, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (3rd) Blue Abbi Road, 9-2
(4th) Epic West, 3-1
Delta Downs (4th) Carbon Stryker, 7-2
(5th) Irish Expectations, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Billy Yank, 9-2
(4th) Smooth Pebble, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Queen Air, 7-2
(3rd) Express Boy, 3-1
Parx (2nd) Angelsfour Michele, 6-1
(3rd) Our Stormin Norman, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Dulverton, 7-2
(3rd) Brandywines Secret, 4-1
Sam Houston (4th) Bankable, 3-1
(5th) Twilight Curfew, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Raofthesun, 7-2
(2nd) Don’t Eatthe Apple, 4-1
Turf Paradise (6th) Win Like Coach P, 3-1
(7th) Country Road, 6-1
Turfway Park (4th) Torazo, 7-2
(5th) Gladtobehere, 7-2

