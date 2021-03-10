March 10, 2021

Spot Plays March 11

March 10, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (4th) Top Hat Titan, 3-1
(5th) Crazy Idea, 6-1
Delta Downs (4th) Strong Rules, 4-1
(6th) Flashy Sassy, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Rifle Man, 4-1
(2nd) Flashburn, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Smile for Ashley, 9-2
(4th) Dee Gee, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Bobbies, 5-1
(4th) Dinner At Five, 8-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) King of the Ring, 4-1
(4th) Lovely Lou, 3-1
Sam Houston (1st) Tyler’s Tek, 7-2
(5th) Enjay’s Brass, 4-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Newell, 3-1
(5th) Its Five Somewhere, 7-2
Turfway Park (3rd) Asher’s Music, 7-2
(4th) Rollover Risk, 7-2

