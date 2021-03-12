March 12, 2021

Spot Plays March 13

March 12, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) One Whirlwind Ride, 7-2
(2nd) Jara, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Truffles and Gold, 3-1
(6th) Rush to the Castle, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Jade’s Classy One, 7-2
(2nd) Two Mikes N Doc G, 3-1
Fonner Park (2nd) Front Office, 3-1
(4th) Fancy Stockings, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Perfect Come Back, 4-1
(5th) Thrill’s Legacy, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Infatuating, 3-1
(3rd) Ocean Air, 3-1
Hawthorne (1st) Deceitful Anthony, 3-1
(3rd) Insane Lifestyle, 9-2
Laurel Park (4th) Glory March, 3-1
(6th) Dixie Drawl, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Judge Reese, 5-1
(3rd) To Win, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Fouette, 3-1
(2nd) Big On Broadway, 8-1
Sam Houston (1st) Rb Gink It, 5-1
(2nd) Switcheronimo, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Chasing Fame, 3-1
(3rd) Mac Daddy Too, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Rogue Rage, 3-1
(3rd) War Giant, 5-1
Turfway Park (1st) Lyrical, 7-2
(2nd) Wildcard Prado, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions