March 13, 2021

Spot Plays March 14

March 13, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Saratoga Beauty, 3-1
(7th) Just Right, 5-1
Fair Grounds (9th) Irish Hokie, 6-1
(10th) Herewecometogetyou, 4-1
Fonner Park (2nd) Major Shipman, 7-2
(7th) Just Splendid, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (6th) Maxinamillion, 3-1
(8th) Gobsmack, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Caffeine Rush, 3-1
(10th) Command Central, 5-1
Hawthorne (6th) Fort Ramsey, 3-1
(8th) Stolen Glance, 4-1
Laurel (1st) Tip for Tap, 8-1
(7th) Dinosaur Ben, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Smack Attack, 9-2
(4th) Better With Age, 3-1
Santa Anita (6th) Bella Vita, 3-1
(7th) Respectfully, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Dazzling Truths, 6-1
(8th) Pachi, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions