March 16, 2021

Spot Plays March 17

March 16, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Jacklighting, 6-1
(3rd) The Illusionist, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Sky Show, 8-1
(2nd) Saber Cut, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Shadilee, 4-1
(5th) Tizzarunner, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Kitty Express, 3-1
(5th) Carina, 5-1
Parx (2nd) Shirleytheshopper, 7-2
(4th) Spun Run, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Get Down Brown, 3-1
(3rd) Pepe Tono, 7-2
Sam Houston (4th) Oh My Aching Arch, 3-1
(5th) Reason Why, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Philosophically, 4-1
(4th) Effiemeister, 4-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Bound to Go, 4-1
(4th) Quick to Fuss, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Pipa Pan, 3-1
(4th) Osprey Court, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions