March 17, 2021

Spot Plays March 18

March 17, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (3rd) Upsy Daisy Do, 4-1
(5th) A Hard Daze Night, 9-2
Delta Downs (3rd) Fasthappy, 7-2
(7th) Lullaby Bandit, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Disapproval, 4-1
(4th) Established, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Eskimo Roses, 4-1
(4th) Klondike Creek, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Charliecando, 4-1
(2nd) King Cairo, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Midnight Karma, 4-1
(4th) Tallandlong, 4-1
Sam Houston (1st) Casting Pearls, 3-1
(5th) Badgeri Candy, 9-2
Turf Paradise (3rd) Slews Hymn, 3-1
(4th) Izeright, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Kiki’s Lulu Rose, 4-1
(2nd) Hey Negrita, 7-2

