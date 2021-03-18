March 18, 2021

Spot Plays March 19

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Rosey’s Peach, 10-1
(7th) Noctilucent, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) Auburn Mill, 9-2
(8th) In the Gospel, 5-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) C’Est Bon C’Est Bon, 7-2
(9th) Louleigh, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Awesome Amanda, 3-1
(5th) That’s My Story, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (7th) Buffalo Max, 9-2
(10th) Freddymo Factor, 4-1
Laurel Park (5th) Rockinhippiechick, 9-2
(8th) Paradise Song, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (7th) Paynter Party, 6-1
(8th) Strong Tide, 8-1
Penn National (3rd) Stone Sculptor, 7-2
(4th) Still Chief, 7-2
Sam Houston (5th) Ultimate Force, 3-1
(6th) Mesa Moon, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Calculating King, 7-2
(2nd) Neon Dreams, 5-1
Santa Anita (4th) Sash, 5-1
(8th) Warrens Candy Man, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Curlee Fox, 6-1
(5th) Patsy’s Big Girl, 7-2
Turf Paradise (6th) Lady Lana, 4-1
(9th) Bold Rey, 4-1
Turfway Park (2nd) City Drifter, 3-1
(5th) Hug the Munny, 7-2

