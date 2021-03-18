Spot Plays March 19

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Rosey’s Peach, 10-1
|(7th) Noctilucent, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) Auburn Mill, 9-2
|(8th) In the Gospel, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) C’Est Bon C’Est Bon, 7-2
|(9th) Louleigh, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Awesome Amanda, 3-1
|(5th) That’s My Story, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(7th) Buffalo Max, 9-2
|(10th) Freddymo Factor, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(5th) Rockinhippiechick, 9-2
|(8th) Paradise Song, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(7th) Paynter Party, 6-1
|(8th) Strong Tide, 8-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Stone Sculptor, 7-2
|(4th) Still Chief, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|(5th) Ultimate Force, 3-1
|(6th) Mesa Moon, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Calculating King, 7-2
|(2nd) Neon Dreams, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Sash, 5-1
|(8th) Warrens Candy Man, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Curlee Fox, 6-1
|(5th) Patsy’s Big Girl, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Lady Lana, 4-1
|(9th) Bold Rey, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) City Drifter, 3-1
|(5th) Hug the Munny, 7-2
