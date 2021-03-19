Spot Plays March 20

|Aqueduct
|
|(3rd) Irish Constitution, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Financialstability, 4-1
|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Best to Me, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Persevered, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(7th) Rookery, 3-1
|
|
|(13th) Obligatory, 5-1
|Fonner Park
|
|(6th) High Esteem, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) News Box, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(1st) Chieftess Aine, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Dr Wysong, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Dahlonega, 7-2
|
|
|(11th) Field Day, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(4th) Shez Stuck Up, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Off to the Beach, 4-1
|Laurel
|
|(4th) No More Talk, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Shanghai Superfly, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(5th) Storm Risk, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Tivis, 8-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(1st) Clear Steps, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Greeley and Ben, 5-1
|Sam Houston
|
|(2nd) Doc’s Glory, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Wink Texas, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|
|(1st) New Drama, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Eagle Chief, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(5th) Money House, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Dynablue, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|
|(5th) Falcons Fury, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Don’t Mine Me, 6-1
