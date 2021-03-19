March 19, 2021

Spot Plays March 20

March 19, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Irish Constitution, 3-1
(6th) Financialstability, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Best to Me, 3-1
(8th) Persevered, 4-1
Fair Grounds (7th) Rookery, 3-1
(13th) Obligatory, 5-1
Fonner Park (6th) High Esteem, 3-1
(7th) News Box, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Chieftess Aine, 4-1
(8th) Dr Wysong, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Dahlonega, 7-2
(11th) Field Day, 3-1
Hawthorne (4th) Shez Stuck Up, 3-1
(8th) Off to the Beach, 4-1
Laurel (4th) No More Talk, 4-1
(8th) Shanghai Superfly, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (5th) Storm Risk, 3-1
(6th) Tivis, 8-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Clear Steps, 5-1
(5th) Greeley and Ben, 5-1
Sam Houston (2nd) Doc’s Glory, 7-2
(8th) Wink Texas, 9-2
Santa Anita (1st) New Drama, 4-1
(9th) Eagle Chief, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Money House, 8-1
(8th) Dynablue, 7-2
Turfway Park (5th) Falcons Fury, 7-2
(8th) Don’t Mine Me, 6-1

