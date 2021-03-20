Spot Plays March 21

|Aqueduct
|
|(1st) Moon Sweeper, 3-1
|
|
|(2nd) Justin Front, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(5th) Media Mendacity, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Pickens, 9-2
|Fonner Park
|
|(3rd) Bartenders Mistake, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Tiger the Man, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(5th) Bold Roman, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Minehunter, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(2nd) Piper, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Aficiando, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|
|(1st) Lady Atlantic, 7-2
|
|
|(2nd) Polly War Cry, 7-2
|Laurel
|
|(5th) Gator Fifty Two, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Great Go Go, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(3rd) Flatoya, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Sacred Oath, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(1st) Rager, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Betito, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(2nd) My Dirty Martini, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Midnight Tequila, 4-1
