Spot Plays March 21

March 20, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Moon Sweeper, 3-1
(2nd) Justin Front, 4-1
Fair Grounds (5th) Media Mendacity, 9-2
(7th) Pickens, 9-2
Fonner Park (3rd) Bartenders Mistake, 3-1
(4th) Tiger the Man, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Bold Roman, 4-1
(7th) Minehunter, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Piper, 4-1
(8th) Aficiando, 7-2
Hawthorne (1st) Lady Atlantic, 7-2
(2nd) Polly War Cry, 7-2
Laurel (5th) Gator Fifty Two, 6-1
(8th) Great Go Go, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Flatoya, 4-1
(6th) Sacred Oath, 6-1
Santa Anita (1st) Rager, 7-2
(8th) Betito, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) My Dirty Martini, 3-1
(6th) Midnight Tequila, 4-1

