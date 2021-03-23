March 23, 2021

Spot Plays March 24

March 23, 2021

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Juba Train, 5-1
(5th) Imagoodchatterbug, 9-2
Delta Downs (1st) Ramaah, 3-1
(5th) Shanghai Mike, 4-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Zebecca, 7-2
(3rd) Pure Valor, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (6th) Bird Map, 3-1
(7th) Vitaemi, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Ready to Translate, 7-2
(3rd) Father Dennis, 3-1
Parx (2nd) Jumpin Jett, 9-2
(4th) Kit Kat Katie, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Ron Don Scorese, 3-1
(6th) Data Doll, 7-2
Sam Houston (5th) Cowboy Ridge, 3-1
(6th) Towering Oak, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Andrea’s Worry, 4-1
(4th) Rachel’s Wish, 7-2
Turf Paradise (6th) You Got This, 7-2
(7th) Iron Rob, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Trickizar, 7-2
(6th) On Brilliant, 3-1

