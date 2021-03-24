March 25, 2021

Spot Plays March 25

March 24, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Victory Built, 7-2
(6th) Betsy Blue, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Sense of Music, 4-1
(5th) Sound Off, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Akhnas, 5-1
(2nd) Moment, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Rose’s Galaxy, 3-1
(2nd) Freda’s Smooth Air, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Unusual Mischief, 9-2
(3rd) Kincaid Park, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) B C Belle, 7-2
(5th) Brasstown, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Papa Star, 7-2
(2nd) Lookin for Eight, 4-1
Sam Houston (6th) Cantrell Hill, 3-1
(8th) Burgameister, 3-1
Turf Paradise (7th) Solid Gar Bar, 5-1
(8th) Daniel the Dreamer, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Sweet Carli, 9-2
(3rd) Will Knows, 4-1

