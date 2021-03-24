Spot Plays March 25

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Victory Built, 7-2
|(6th) Betsy Blue, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Sense of Music, 4-1
|(5th) Sound Off, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Akhnas, 5-1
|(2nd) Moment, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Rose’s Galaxy, 3-1
|(2nd) Freda’s Smooth Air, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Unusual Mischief, 9-2
|(3rd) Kincaid Park, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) B C Belle, 7-2
|(5th) Brasstown, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Papa Star, 7-2
|(2nd) Lookin for Eight, 4-1
|Sam Houston
|(6th) Cantrell Hill, 3-1
|(8th) Burgameister, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(7th) Solid Gar Bar, 5-1
|(8th) Daniel the Dreamer, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Sweet Carli, 9-2
|(3rd) Will Knows, 4-1
Leave a Reply