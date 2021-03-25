Spot Plays March 26

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Stormi Cat Lady, 4-1
|(3rd) Imperio D, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Byebye Byebye, 5-1
|(6th) Wow Factor, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Candy Shopper, 3-1
|(3rd) Langfuhr’s Angel, 7-2
|Fonner Park
|(1st) Miss Addisyn K, 9-2
|(2nd) Give Em Fitz, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Amber Louise, 3-1
|(7th) Bernalinho, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Loyal Louie, 7-2
|(3rd) Peachy Queen, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Totally Perfect, 4-1
|(4th) Thundershook, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Mr. Peterkin, 3-1
|(2nd) Gigging, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Sunshine Bay, 7-2
|(3rd) Hold On Lily, 6-1
|Sam Houston
|(2nd) Moro Coffee, 7-2
|(5th) Badgeri Candy, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Starship Sky, 6-1
|(5th) On Easy Street, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Analyzeyourvision, 3-1
|(4th) Adios Senor, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Keepthe Main Thing, 3-1
|(5th) Royal Kitten, 9-2
