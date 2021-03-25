March 25, 2021

Spot Plays March 26

March 25, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Stormi Cat Lady, 4-1
(3rd) Imperio D, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Byebye Byebye, 5-1
(6th) Wow Factor, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Candy Shopper, 3-1
(3rd) Langfuhr’s Angel, 7-2
Fonner Park (1st) Miss Addisyn K, 9-2
(2nd) Give Em Fitz, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Amber Louise, 3-1
(7th) Bernalinho, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Loyal Louie, 7-2
(3rd) Peachy Queen, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Totally Perfect, 4-1
(4th) Thundershook, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Mr. Peterkin, 3-1
(2nd) Gigging, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Sunshine Bay, 7-2
(3rd) Hold On Lily, 6-1
Sam Houston (2nd) Moro Coffee, 7-2
(5th) Badgeri Candy, 6-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Starship Sky, 6-1
(5th) On Easy Street, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Analyzeyourvision, 3-1
(4th) Adios Senor, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Keepthe Main Thing, 3-1
(5th) Royal Kitten, 9-2

