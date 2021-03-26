Spot Plays March 27

|Aqueduct
|
|(6th) Ryan’s Cat, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Air Attack, 5-1
|Charles Town
|
|(3rd) Qt Bliegh, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Quite Suggestive, 8-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(2nd) Snowball, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) T D Dance, 9-2
|Fonner Park
|
|(4th) Ransomed, 8-1
|
|
|(9th) Rock City Roadhog, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(3rd) Diamond Blitz, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Auburn Streak, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(7th) Cadencia, 7-2
|
|
|(12th) Bow Bow Girl, 8-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(1st) Tinderella, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Saracen, 9-2
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Infinite Reward, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Prince James, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(1st) Shiny Surprise, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) War Act, 5-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(3rd) Hooked a Goodwin, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Solomonic, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|
|(2nd) Blue Bomber, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Raider, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(3rd) Cibertruck, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Award Winner, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(2nd) Nothins Free, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Tiz Approved, 10-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(1st) Alpha Predator, 10-1
|
|
|(5th) Supremacy, 7-2
Leave a Reply