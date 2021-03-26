March 26, 2021

Spot Plays March 27

March 26, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (6th) Ryan’s Cat, 3-1
(9th) Air Attack, 5-1
Charles Town (3rd) Qt Bliegh, 7-2
(6th) Quite Suggestive, 8-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Snowball, 7-2
(10th) T D Dance, 9-2
Fonner Park (4th) Ransomed, 8-1
(9th) Rock City Roadhog, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Diamond Blitz, 6-1
(5th) Auburn Streak, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (7th) Cadencia, 7-2
(12th) Bow Bow Girl, 8-1
Hawthorne (1st) Tinderella, 4-1
(8th) Saracen, 9-2
Laurel (1st) Infinite Reward, 9-2
(6th) Prince James, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Shiny Surprise, 4-1
(5th) War Act, 5-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Hooked a Goodwin, 6-1
(8th) Solomonic, 7-2
Sam Houston (2nd) Blue Bomber, 7-2
(6th) Raider, 8-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Cibertruck, 3-1
(7th) Award Winner, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Nothins Free, 7-2
(7th) Tiz Approved, 10-1
Turfway Park (1st) Alpha Predator, 10-1
(5th) Supremacy, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions