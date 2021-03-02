March 3, 2021

Spot Plays March 3

March 2, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd), Absalom, 3-1
(3rd) Cedars Buffs Eye, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Left of the Dial, 7-2
(3rd) Theboyztap, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Dropped Anchor, 3-1
(3rd) Big Blue, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Finally, 3-1
(2nd) Obsessionsoptimist, 3-1
Parx (3rd) Street Appeal, 6-1
(5th) Arrivederci, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Suppress, 3-1
(3rd) Travelin Gambler, 9-2
Sam Houston (1st) Erebuni, 7-2
(5th) Secret Blarney, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Black V.K., 6-1
(4th) Delft Blue, 3-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) Flower Beach, 9-2
(4th) M Fast, 3-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Take Charge Cacky, 7-2
(3rd) No Nay Now, 8-1

