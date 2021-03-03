Spot Plays March 4

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Executive Retreat, 7-2
|(2nd) Carter’s Run, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Honor My Speed, 9-2
|(4th) No No No, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Chick Be Quick, 7-2
|(5th) Inject, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Northern Quest, 3-1
|(4th) Implicit, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Miahsolomiah, 7-2
|(2nd) Big Frank, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Spilled Perfume, 3-1
|(2nd) Spotted Bull, 6-1
|Sam Houston
|(2nd) Quick Calisia, 3-1
|(5th) Amanofmystature, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Nova Star, 4-1
|(6th) Foxy Carmela, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Destiny’s Darling, 4-1
|(3rd) Editor in Chief, 7-2
