March 3, 2021

Spot Plays March 4

March 3, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Executive Retreat, 7-2
(2nd) Carter’s Run, 4-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Honor My Speed, 9-2
(4th) No No No, 7-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Chick Be Quick, 7-2
(5th) Inject, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Northern Quest, 3-1
(4th) Implicit, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Miahsolomiah, 7-2
(2nd) Big Frank, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Spilled Perfume, 3-1
(2nd) Spotted Bull, 6-1
Sam Houston (2nd) Quick Calisia, 3-1
(5th) Amanofmystature, 4-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Nova Star, 4-1
(6th) Foxy Carmela, 6-1
Turfway Park (1st) Destiny’s Darling, 4-1
(3rd) Editor in Chief, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions