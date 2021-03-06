March 6, 2021

Spot Plays March 7

March 6, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Aristocratic, 4-1
(5th) Hammerin Aamer, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Lynchburg, 3-1
(4th) Musta Got Lost, 3-1
Fonner Park (3rd) Dirty Deeds, 9-2
(6th) Run’n Down a Dream, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Gem Slate, 9-2
(3rd) Simply Perfect, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Time Sensitive, 3-1
(3rd) Captain Fofo, 3-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Riv, 7-2
(5th) Devil’s Rose, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Classy But Sassy, 9-2
(4th) Apertivo, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Major Kong, 3-1
(3rd) Secret Mistress, 9-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Gidgetta, 7-2
(7th) North County Guy, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Chattin With Jenny, 3-1
(5th) Courageous Craft, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions