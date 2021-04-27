147th Kentucky Derby field and ML

|Post Position
|Horse
|Jockey
|ML Odds
|1
|Known Agenda
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|6-1
|2
|Like the King
|Drayden Van Dyke
|50-1
|3
|Brooklyn Strong
|Umberto Rispoli
|50-1
|4
|Keepmeinmind
|David Cohen
|50-1
|5
|Sainthood
|Corey Lanerie
|50-1
|6
|O Besos
|Marcelino Pedroza
|20-1
|7
|Mandaloun
|Florent Geroux
|15-1
|8
|Medina Spirit
|John Velazquez
|15-1
|9
|Hot Rod Charlie
|Flavien Prat
|8-1
|10
|Midnight Bourbon
|Mike Smith
|20-1
|11
|Dynamic One
|Jose Ortiz
|20-1
|12
|Helium
|Julien Leparoux
|50-1
|13
|Hidden Stash
|Rafael Bejarano
|50-1
|14
|Essential Quality
|Luis Saez
|2-1
|15
|Rock Your World
|Joel Rosario
|5-1
|16
|King Fury
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|20-1
|17
|Highly Motivated
|Javier Castellano
|10-1
|18
|Super Stock
|Ricardo Santana Jr.
|30-1
|19
|Soup and Sandwich
|Tyler Gaffalione
|30-1
|20
|Bourbonic
|Kendrick Carmouche
|30-1
Essential Quality drew post 14 and was installed the 2-1 morning line favorite for Saturday’s 147th edition of the Kentucky Derby (G1) at Churchill Downs. The undefeated Godolphin homebred, who champion juvenile honors last season, Essential Quality has won four stakes, including the Blue Grass (G2) at Keeneland in his final prep.
The contentious field has three other horses listed at single digits on the morning line. Santa Anita Derby (G1) winner Rock Your World was tabbed as the second choice at 5-1 after drawing post 15, while Florida Derby (G1) hero Known Agenda was rather unlucky drawing post 1. Nonetheless, he was made 6-1 to give Todd Pletcher a third winner in the race.
Hot Rod Charlie, the Louisiana Derby (G2) winner, drew post 9 and was made fourth choice at 8-1. Along with Pletcher, trainer Doug O’Neill is a prior two-time winner of the nation’s most famous race.
Other notables include Blue Grass runner-up Highly Motivated at 10-1, Mandaloun and the Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit at 15-1, and at 20-1 O Besos, Midnight Bourbon, Dynamic One, and King Fury.
