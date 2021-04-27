147th Kentucky Derby field and ML

New Page 1

Post Position Horse Jockey ML Odds 1 Known Agenda Irad Ortiz Jr. 6-1 2 Like the King Drayden Van Dyke 50-1 3 Brooklyn Strong Umberto Rispoli 50-1 4 Keepmeinmind David Cohen 50-1 5 Sainthood Corey Lanerie 50-1 6 O Besos Marcelino Pedroza 20-1 7 Mandaloun Florent Geroux 15-1 8 Medina Spirit John Velazquez 15-1 9 Hot Rod Charlie Flavien Prat 8-1 10 Midnight Bourbon Mike Smith 20-1 11 Dynamic One Jose Ortiz 20-1 12 Helium Julien Leparoux 50-1 13 Hidden Stash Rafael Bejarano 50-1 14 Essential Quality Luis Saez 2-1 15 Rock Your World Joel Rosario 5-1 16 King Fury Brian Hernandez Jr. 20-1 17 Highly Motivated Javier Castellano 10-1 18 Super Stock Ricardo Santana Jr. 30-1 19 Soup and Sandwich Tyler Gaffalione 30-1 20 Bourbonic Kendrick Carmouche 30-1

Essential Quality drew post 14 and was installed the 2-1 morning line favorite for Saturday’s 147th edition of the Kentucky Derby (G1) at Churchill Downs. The undefeated Godolphin homebred, who champion juvenile honors last season, Essential Quality has won four stakes, including the Blue Grass (G2) at Keeneland in his final prep.

The contentious field has three other horses listed at single digits on the morning line. Santa Anita Derby (G1) winner Rock Your World was tabbed as the second choice at 5-1 after drawing post 15, while Florida Derby (G1) hero Known Agenda was rather unlucky drawing post 1. Nonetheless, he was made 6-1 to give Todd Pletcher a third winner in the race.

Hot Rod Charlie, the Louisiana Derby (G2) winner, drew post 9 and was made fourth choice at 8-1. Along with Pletcher, trainer Doug O’Neill is a prior two-time winner of the nation’s most famous race.

Other notables include Blue Grass runner-up Highly Motivated at 10-1, Mandaloun and the Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit at 15-1, and at 20-1 O Besos, Midnight Bourbon, Dynamic One, and King Fury.