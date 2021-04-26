147th Kentucky Oaks field and ML

|Post Position
|Horse
|Jockey
|ML Odds
|1
|Pauline’s Pearl
|Ricardo Santana Jr.
|20-1
|2
|Maracuja
|Kendrick Carmouche
|20-1
|3
|Clairiere
|Tyler Gaffalione
|5-1
|4
|Crazy Beautiful
|Jose Ortiz
|15-1
|5
|Pass the Champagne
|Javier Castellano
|15-1
|6
|Travel Column
|Florent Geroux
|3-1
|7
|Ava’s Grace
|David Cohen
|50-1
|8
|Moraz
|Flavien Prat
|30-1
|9
|Coach
|Luis Saez
|50-1
|10
|Malathaat
|John Velazquez
|5-2
|11
|Will’s Secret
|Jon Court
|30-1
|12
|Search Results
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|3-1
|13
|Competitive Speed
|Chris Landeros
|50-1
|14
|Millefeuille
|Joel Rosario
|20-1
