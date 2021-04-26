April 26, 2021

147th Kentucky Oaks field and ML

Malathaat
Malathaat wins the Ashland Stakes (Photo by Coady Photography)
Post PositionHorseJockeyML Odds
1Pauline’s PearlRicardo Santana Jr.20-1
2MaracujaKendrick Carmouche20-1
3ClairiereTyler Gaffalione5-1
4Crazy BeautifulJose Ortiz15-1
5Pass the ChampagneJavier Castellano15-1
6Travel ColumnFlorent Geroux3-1
7Ava’s GraceDavid Cohen50-1
8MorazFlavien Prat30-1
9CoachLuis Saez50-1
10MalathaatJohn Velazquez5-2
11Will’s SecretJon Court30-1
12Search ResultsIrad Ortiz Jr.3-1
13Competitive SpeedChris Landeros50-1
14MillefeuilleJoel Rosario20-1

