April 28, 2021

Averly Jane prevails at short price in Kentucky Juvenile

Averly Jane
Averly Jane wins the Kentucky Juvenile Stakes (Photo by Coady Photography)

Averly Jane, the heavy 1-2 favorite in Thursday’s $150,000 Kentucky Juvenile at Churchill Downs, was outrun to the lead in the five-furlong dash, but not at all late when splashing to 3 1/4-length victory under Tyler Gaffalione.

Out-gunned from the gate by second choice Bohemian Frost, Averly Jane rated in second and waited for that rival to come back after setting splits of :21.84 and :45.34. Bohemian Frost obliged around the sixteenth pole, and Averly Jane skipped to the wire a comfortable winner for owner Hat Creek Racing and trainer Wesley Ward.

“She jumped out well, but she just got out-sprinted for the lead,” Gaffalione said. “We didn’t want to get into a speed duel. I was able to get to the outside. When my filly hit the lane, she gave me everything she had.”

Averly Jane finished up in :58.64 and paid $3. Vodka N Water, one of only two colts in the field of seven, rallied to edge Bohemian Frost for second by a head. Shesgotattitude, American Bound, Baytown Frosty, and Bode by You completed the order of finish.

A $35,000 Fasig-Tipton October purchase last fall, Averly Jane won on debut by 8 3/4 lengths at Keeneland going 4 1/2 furlongs on April 15. She’s now earned $127,140.

Bred by the University of Kentucky, Averly Jane is by 2008 juvenile champion Midshipman and was produced by Sh Sh Shakin’, by Richter Scale.

