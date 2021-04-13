Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit April 5-11

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Lone Rock
|6G
|1 1/2m (ft)
|OP 4/11
|100
|W W Fitzy
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/8
|98
|By My Standards
|5H
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/10
|93
|Incorrigible
|5G
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/8
|90
|Bee Bit
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/11
|89
|Wagon Boss
|8G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 4/11
|88
|Truculent
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/10
|86
|Bear Oak
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/8
|83
|Paynter Party
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/8
|81
|Englander
|6H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/8
|79
|Fabulous Girl
|7M
|1m (wf)
|OP 4/9
|79
|Chewy Chewy Good
|4F
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/11
|76
|C Z Rocket
|7G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/10
|101
|Basic Chance
|7G
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/9
|96
|Edgeway
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/10
|95
|Shashashakemeup
|4C
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/10
|92
|Gallant Plunger
|5H
|6f (gd)
|OP 4/10
|91
|Twirling Mamba
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/11
|88
|Candura
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/8
|87
|You Split Tens
|6G
|6f (wf)
|OP 4/9
|86
|Baileston Lassie
|4F
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/9
|85
|She’s Fire and Ice
|4F
|6f (wf)
|OP 4/9
|85
|Proud Victoria
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/11
|81
|Young Bull
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/11
|80
|Bayshore Foxes
|3F
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/9
|77
|Rachie Rach
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/11
|76
|Undecidedcertainty
|4F
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/9
|75
|Clearly Mad
|3G
|6f (wf)
|OP 4/9
|74
|Navy Seal
|3G
|6f (gd)
|OP 4/10
|74
|Following Sea
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/10
|97
|Super Stock
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 4/10
|97
|He’smyhoneybadger
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/10
|91
|Mighty Mischief
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/10
|91
|Continental Coins
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/10
|89
|Willful Woman
|3F
|1 1/16m (sy)
|OP 4/9
|88
|Tango Charlie
|3C
|6f (wf)
|OP 4/9
|86
|Wild Combo
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/8
|86
|Tycoon
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/8
|85
|Novel Squall
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/11
|83
|Coppelia
|3F
|6f (gd)
|OP 4/10
|81
|Wrapper Rule
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 4/11
|73
