April 13, 2021

Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit April 5-11

Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/5-4/11) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Lone Rock 6G 1 1/2m (ft) OP 4/11 100
W W Fitzy 5M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/8 98
By My Standards 5H 1m (ft) OP 4/10 93
Incorrigible 5G 1m (ft) OP 4/8 90
Bee Bit 5M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/11 89
Wagon Boss 8G 1 1/8m (ft) OP 4/11 88
Truculent 4C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/10 86
Bear Oak 4C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/8 83
Paynter Party 4C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/8 81
Englander 6H 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/8 79
Fabulous Girl 7M 1m (wf) OP 4/9 79
Chewy Chewy Good 4F 1m (ft) OP 4/11 76
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/5-4/11) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
C Z Rocket 7G 6f (ft) OP 4/10 101
Basic Chance 7G 6f (sy) OP 4/9 96
Edgeway 4F 6f (ft) OP 4/10 95
Shashashakemeup 4C 6f (ft) OP 4/10 92
Gallant Plunger 5H 6f (gd) OP 4/10 91
Twirling Mamba 3C 6f (ft) OP 4/11 88
Candura 5M 6f (ft) OP 4/8 87
You Split Tens 6G 6f (wf) OP 4/9 86
Baileston Lassie 4F 6f (sy) OP 4/9 85
She’s Fire and Ice 4F 6f (wf) OP 4/9 85
Proud Victoria 4F 6f (ft) OP 4/11 81
Young Bull 5G 6f (ft) OP 4/11 80
Bayshore Foxes 3F 6f (sy) OP 4/9 77
Rachie Rach 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/11 76
Undecidedcertainty 4F 6f (sy) OP 4/9 75
Clearly Mad 3G 6f (wf) OP 4/9 74
Navy Seal 3G 6f (gd) OP 4/10 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/5-4/11) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Following Sea 3C 6f (ft) OP 4/10 97
Super Stock 3C 1 1/8m (ft) OP 4/10 97
He’smyhoneybadger 3C 6f (ft) OP 4/10 91
Mighty Mischief 3C 6f (ft) OP 4/10 91
Continental Coins 3C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/10 89
Willful Woman 3F 1 1/16m (sy) OP 4/9 88
Tango Charlie 3C 6f (wf) OP 4/9 86
Wild Combo 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/8 86
Tycoon 3G 6f (ft) OP 4/8 85
Novel Squall 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/11 83
Coppelia 3F 6f (gd) OP 4/10 81
Wrapper Rule 3F 5 1/2f (ft) OP 4/11 73

