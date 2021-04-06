Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit March 29-April 4

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Strong Tide
|4C
|1 9/16m (ft)
|OP 3/31
|96
|Shakes Creek
|6H
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/2
|93
|Ego
|6G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/2
|92
|Green Light Go
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/3
|92
|Bode’s Maker
|6G
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/1
|90
|Matera
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/31
|89
|Turnstone
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/31
|88
|Make’n Tracks
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/31
|86
|Descente
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/2
|85
|Dream Princess
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/2
|84
|Kalalou
|6M
|1m (ft)
|OP 3/31
|83
|Backgate Belle
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/1
|75
|Malibu Marlee
|4F
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/3
|75
|Wild Escape
|4F
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/1
|69
|Drena’s Star
|6G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/3
|99
|Raintree Starlet
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/2
|98
|Royal Daaher
|5H
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/1
|98
|Reason to Soar
|7G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 4/2
|94
|Cave Run
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/3
|92
|Best You Ever Seen
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/3
|90
|Kasserine Pass
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/1
|87
|Alex’s Strike
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/3
|86
|Lil Tater
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/31
|86
|Ragatagtag
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/2
|86
|Raggedy Annie
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/3
|84
|Dolly Dimple
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/2
|81
|Young Bull
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/1
|80
|Miss Mess
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/2
|78
|My Dominator
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/31
|74
|Data Storm
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 4/3
|73
|Hamazing Song
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/1
|72
|Big On Broadway
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/2
|70
|Pauline’s Pearl
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/3
|92
|Abrogate
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/3
|86
|Melting Snow
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/1
|83
|Sea to Success
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/31
|83
|Montgomery Park
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/3
|82
|Unidentified Man
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/1
|79
