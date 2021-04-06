April 6, 2021

Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit March 29-April 4

April 6, 2021 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/29-4/4) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Strong Tide 4C 1 9/16m (ft) OP 3/31 96
Shakes Creek 6H 1m (ft) OP 4/2 93
Ego 6G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/2 92
Green Light Go 4C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/3 92
Bode’s Maker 6G 1m (ft) OP 4/1 90
Matera 4F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/31 89
Turnstone 4F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/31 88
Make’n Tracks 4G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/31 86
Descente 5M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/2 85
Dream Princess 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/2 84
Kalalou 6M 1m (ft) OP 3/31 83
Backgate Belle 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/1 75
Malibu Marlee 4F 1m (ft) OP 4/3 75
Wild Escape 4F 1m (ft) OP 4/1 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/29-4/4) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Drena’s Star 6G 6f (ft) OP 4/3 99
Raintree Starlet 5M 6f (ft) OP 4/2 98
Royal Daaher 5H 6f (ft) OP 4/1 98
Reason to Soar 7G 5 1/2f (ft) OP 4/2 94
Cave Run 5G 6f (ft) OP 4/3 92
Best You Ever Seen 5G 6f (ft) OP 4/3 90
Kasserine Pass 4F 6f (ft) OP 4/1 87
Alex’s Strike 5G 6f (ft) OP 4/3 86
Lil Tater 5M 6f (ft) OP 3/31 86
Ragatagtag 5M 6f (ft) OP 4/2 86
Raggedy Annie 4F 6f (ft) OP 4/3 84
Dolly Dimple 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/2 81
Young Bull 5G 6f (ft) OP 4/1 80
Miss Mess 4F 6f (ft) OP 4/2 78
My Dominator 3G 6f (ft) OP 3/31 74
Data Storm 4G 5 1/2f (ft) OP 4/3 73
Hamazing Song 4G 6f (ft) OP 4/1 72
Big On Broadway 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/2 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/29-4/4) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Pauline’s Pearl 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/3 92
Abrogate 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/3 86
Melting Snow 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/1 83
Sea to Success 3G 6f (ft) OP 3/31 83
Montgomery Park 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/3 82
Unidentified Man 3G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/1 79

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions