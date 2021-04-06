April 6, 2021

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings March 29-April 4

April 6, 2021 Brisnet Staff

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (3/29-4/4) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Modernist 4C 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 4/3 Excelsior S. 94
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (3/29-4/4) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Mischevious Alex 4C 7f (ft) AQU 4/3 Carter H. 110
Gamine 4F 6f (ft) SA 4/4 Las Flores S. 103
Kimari 4F 7f (ft) KEE 4/3 Madison S. 98
Flagstaff 7G 7f (ft) KEE 4/3 Commonwealth S. 95
Sky Ride 4G 7f (ft) HOU 4/3 Bucharest S. 93
Paris Lights 4F 7f (ft) AQU 4/2 Distaff H. 88
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (3/29-4/4) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Bound for Nowhere 7H 5 1/2f (gd) KEE 4/3 Shakertown S. 102
Charmaine’s Mia 5M 1m (fm) SA 4/3 Royal Heroine S. 98
Raven’s Cry (IRE) 4F 1m (fm) HOU 4/3 Miss Houston Turf S. 89
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (3/29-4/4) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Essential Quality 3C 1 1/8m (ft) KEE 4/3 Toyota Blue Grass S. 102
Rock Your World 3C 1 1/8m (ft) SA 4/3 RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby 102
The Chosen Vron 3G 6 1/2f (ft) SA 4/3 Echo Eddie S. 100
Drain the Clock 3C 7f (ft) AQU 4/3 Bay Shore S. 96
Search Results 3F 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 4/3 Gazelle S. 96
Twenty Carat 3F a7f (ft) KEE 4/2 Beaumont S. Presented by Keeneland Select 95
Bourbonic 3C 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 4/3 Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino 94
Malathaat 3F 1 1/16m (ft) KEE 4/3 Central Bank Ashland S. 93
Pauline’s Pearl 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/3 Fantasy S. 92
Soothsay 3F 1 1/16m (ft) SA 4/3 Santa Anita Oaks 90
Becca Taylor 3F 6 1/2f (ft) SA 4/3 Evening Jewel S. 89
Chasing Artie 3G 5 1/2f (gd) KEE 4/2 Palisades Turf Sprint S. 88
Abrogate 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/3 Purple Martin S. 86
Going Global (IRE) 3F 1 1/8m (fm) SA 4/3 Providencia S. 86
Jouster 3F 1m (gd) KEE 4/3 Appalachian S. Presented by Japan Racing Associati 86

