Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings March 29-April 4

|Essential Quality
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|KEE 4/3
|Toyota Blue Grass S.
|102
|Rock Your World
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|SA 4/3
|RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby
|102
|The Chosen Vron
|3G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SA 4/3
|Echo Eddie S.
|100
|Drain the Clock
|3C
|7f (ft)
|AQU 4/3
|Bay Shore S.
|96
|3F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 4/3
|Gazelle S.
|96
|Twenty Carat
|3F
|a7f (ft)
|KEE 4/2
|Beaumont S. Presented by Keeneland Select
|95
|Bourbonic
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 4/3
|Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino
|94
|Malathaat
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|KEE 4/3
|Central Bank Ashland S.
|93
|Pauline’s Pearl
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/3
|Fantasy S.
|92
|Soothsay
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SA 4/3
|Santa Anita Oaks
|90
|Becca Taylor
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SA 4/3
|Evening Jewel S.
|89
|Chasing Artie
|3G
|5 1/2f (gd)
|KEE 4/2
|Palisades Turf Sprint S.
|88
|Abrogate
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/3
|Purple Martin S.
|86
|Going Global (IRE)
|3F
|1 1/8m (fm)
|SA 4/3
|Providencia S.
|86
|Jouster
|3F
|1m (gd)
|KEE 4/3
|Appalachian S. Presented by Japan Racing Associati
|86
