Brisnet Stakes Speed Ratings April 12-18

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Royal Ship (BRZ)
|5G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|SA 4/17
|Californian S.
|106
|Silver State
|4C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 4/17
|Oaklawn H.
|101
|Letruska
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/17
|Apple Blossom H.
|98
|Bonny South
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|KEE 4/16
|Baird Doubledogdare S.
|96
|Tizamagician
|4C
|1 1/2m (ft)
|SA 4/18
|Tokyo City Cup S.
|87
|Cezanne
|4C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SA 4/18
|Kona Gold S.
|103
|Raintree Starlet
|5M
|6f (ft)
|WRD 4/12
|Wilma Mankiller S.
|92
|Brigintine Island
|5M
|7f (ft)
|CT 4/17
|Original Gold S.
|84
|Say the Word
|6G
|1 1/2m (gd)
|KEE 4/17
|Elkhorn S.
|104
|Constantia
|4F
|6f (fm)
|SA 4/17
|Mizdirection S.
|94
|Blame J D
|3G
|6f (wf)
|OP 4/16
|Rainbow S.
|93
|Devious Mo
|3C
|6 1/2f (gd)
|AQU 4/17
|New York Stallion S.
|92
|Shaker Shack
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 4/18
|New York Stallion S.
|88
|Bubbles On Ice (IRE)
|3F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|AQU 4/18
|Memories Of Silver S.
|86
|Hard Love
|3R
|1 1/16m (fm)
|AQU 4/17
|Woodhaven S.
|86
|Hillary G
|3F
|6f (wf)
|OP 4/16
|Rainbow Miss S.
|81
|Kamikaze Judge
|3G
|6f (my)
|FON 4/17
|Fonner Park Special S.
|61
|Miss Addisyn K
|3F
|6f (my)
|FON 4/17
|Fonner Park Special S.
|57
