April 21, 2021

Brisnet Stakes Speed Ratings April 12-18

April 20, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (4/12-4/18) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Royal Ship (BRZ) 5G 1 1/8m (ft) SA 4/17 Californian S. 106
Silver State 4C 1 1/8m (ft) OP 4/17 Oaklawn H. 101
Letruska 5M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/17 Apple Blossom H. 98
Bonny South 4F 1 1/16m (ft) KEE 4/16 Baird Doubledogdare S. 96
Tizamagician 4C 1 1/2m (ft) SA 4/18 Tokyo City Cup S. 87
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (4/12-4/18) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Cezanne 4C 6 1/2f (ft) SA 4/18 Kona Gold S. 103
Raintree Starlet 5M 6f (ft) WRD 4/12 Wilma Mankiller S. 92
Brigintine Island 5M 7f (ft) CT 4/17 Original Gold S. 84
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (4/12-4/18) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Say the Word 6G 1 1/2m (gd) KEE 4/17 Elkhorn S. 104
Constantia 4F 6f (fm) SA 4/17 Mizdirection S. 94
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (4/12-4/18) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Blame J D 3G 6f (wf) OP 4/16 Rainbow S. 93
Devious Mo 3C 6 1/2f (gd) AQU 4/17 New York Stallion S. 92
Shaker Shack 3F 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 4/18 New York Stallion S. 88
Bubbles On Ice (IRE) 3F 1 1/16m (fm) AQU 4/18 Memories Of Silver S. 86
Hard Love 3R 1 1/16m (fm) AQU 4/17 Woodhaven S. 86
Hillary G 3F 6f (wf) OP 4/16 Rainbow Miss S. 81
Kamikaze Judge 3G 6f (my) FON 4/17 Fonner Park Special S. 61
Miss Addisyn K 3F 6f (my) FON 4/17 Fonner Park Special S. 57

