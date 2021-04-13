Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats April 13

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
| 15
|
| 9
|
| 60%
|Timothy C. Kreiser/Edwin Gonzalez
|
| 17
|
| 9
|
| 53%
|Robertino Diodoro/Ramon A. Vazquez
|
| 21
|
| 11
|
| 52%
|Anthony Farrior/Arnaldo Bocachica
|
| 29
|
| 15
|
| 52%
|Claudio A. Gonzalez/Angel Cruz
|
| 21
|
| 10
|
| 48%
|Philip D’Amato/Flavien Prat
|
| 19
|
| 9
|
| 47%
|Todd A. Pletcher/Luis Saez
|
| 20
|
| 9
|
| 45%
|Wesley A. Ward/Gerardo Corrales
|
| 18
|
| 8
|
| 44%
|Eduardo Ramirez/Joel Dominguez
|
| 26
|
| 11
|
| 42%
|Steve M. Sherman/Kyle Frey
|
| 24
|
| 10
|
| 42%
|Jamie Ness/Ruben Silvera
|
| 52
|
| 21
|
| 40%
|Brittany T. Russell/Sheldon Russell
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|Flint W. Stites/Inoel Beato
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Jeff C. Runco/Arnaldo Bocachica
|
| 61
|
| 24
|
| 39%
|Jonathan Wong/Evin A. Roman
|
| 66
|
| 25
|
| 38%
|Michael J. Maker/Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
| 22
|
| 8
|
| 36%
|Justin R. Evans/Luis Negron
|
| 53
|
| 19
|
| 36%
|Kelly J. Breen/Paco Lopez
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Louis C. Linder, Jr./Ruben Silvera
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Cipriano Contreras/Francisco Arrieta
|
| 32
|
| 11
|
| 34%
|Elliot Sullivan/Sonny Leon
|
| 33
|
| 11
|
| 33%
|Ron Faucheux/Adam Beschizza
|
| 27
|
| 9
|
| 33%
|Victor M. Trujillo/Brayan Pena
|
| 24
|
| 8
|
| 33%
|Albert M. Stall, Jr./Colby J. Hernandez
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|Jesus Ramos/Assael Espinoza
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
