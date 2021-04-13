April 13, 2021

Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats April 13

April 13, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Irad Ortiz, Jr. 15 9 60%
Timothy C. Kreiser/Edwin Gonzalez 17 9 53%
Robertino Diodoro/Ramon A. Vazquez 21 11 52%
Anthony Farrior/Arnaldo Bocachica 29 15 52%
Claudio A. Gonzalez/Angel Cruz 21 10 48%
Philip D’Amato/Flavien Prat 19 9 47%
Todd A. Pletcher/Luis Saez 20 9 45%
Wesley A. Ward/Gerardo Corrales 18 8 44%
Eduardo Ramirez/Joel Dominguez 26 11 42%
Steve M. Sherman/Kyle Frey 24 10 42%
Jamie Ness/Ruben Silvera 52 21 40%
Brittany T. Russell/Sheldon Russell 20 8 40%
Flint W. Stites/Inoel Beato 15 6 40%
Jeff C. Runco/Arnaldo Bocachica 61 24 39%
Jonathan Wong/Evin A. Roman 66 25 38%
Michael J. Maker/Irad Ortiz, Jr. 22 8 36%
Justin R. Evans/Luis Negron 53 19 36%
Kelly J. Breen/Paco Lopez 17 6 35%
Louis C. Linder, Jr./Ruben Silvera 20 7 35%
Cipriano Contreras/Francisco Arrieta 32 11 34%
Elliot Sullivan/Sonny Leon 33 11 33%
Ron Faucheux/Adam Beschizza 27 9 33%
Victor M. Trujillo/Brayan Pena 24 8 33%
Albert M. Stall, Jr./Colby J. Hernandez 21 7 33%
Jesus Ramos/Assael Espinoza 18 6 33%

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions