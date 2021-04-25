Field Day overcomes slow start, rallies to win William Walker

Field Day got up in the final strides of Saturday’s $150,000 William Walker S. at Churchill Downs, recording his first stakes win with a neck decision in the 5 1/2-furlong turf affair for three-year-olds.

Brad Cox trains the gelded son of Broken Vow for owner/breeder Klein Racing, and Tyler Gallione had the mount.

Off as the 9-5 favorite among eight runners, Field Day was forced to switch tactics in the opening-night feature on good turf, dropping back to last after bobbling at the break. Bodenheimer sped forward at the start, establishing splits in :22.51 and :45.72.

After swinging wide for the stretch drive, Field Day closed determinedly to prevail. The bay sophomore stopped the teletimer in 1:05.63.

“We were a little worried leaving the starting gate when (he) stumbled,” Coxsaid. “With only going a short distance, positioning is always key. (He) settled in nicely around the turn and was able to run down a rally game horse on the front end.”

Bodenheimer held second at 6-1, 1 1/4 lengths better than Cees Get Degrees in third. Rockstar Ro, Into the Sunrise, Kasim, Unitedandresolute, and Lookin for Loki completed the order of finish.

Field Day was exiting a close third in the March 20 Texas Glitter S. at Gulfstream Park. The Kentucky-bred broke his maiden the second time out at Indiana Grand last fall, and after placing in a pair of entry-level allowances at Fair Grounds, he shipped to Gulfstream to notch a two-length allowance tally.

His career ledger reads 7-3-2-2, $164,170.

Field Day is the second stakes winner out of Stormy Atlantic mare Sunny Isles.