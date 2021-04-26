Indiana Grand Circles & Squares Analysis for April 27

Emily Gullikson analyzes the Indiana Grand April 27 card and provides her OptixEQ analysis.

RACE 2

The pace scenario looks to have a say in the outcome based on the OptixPLOT visuals. The “Yellow” PlotFit in this case has the horses slightly removed from the diagonal line (top left to bottom right) event as there are minimal changes from Standard (current form) and Surface/Distance. The OptixRPM (RunStyleMatch) will also be taken into account here with six of the seven horses in this field sharing the E or EP running style. As shown on the Plot, #7 QUE SERA SERA could hold the advantage in that role, however, does still have the “Sun” Contention to fend off and a lack of finish as a Circle that could see her even if clear all out to hold late. The Contention and “bunching” up in this case can assist in terms of trip for #4 CAN’T TOUCH ME, one that is sitting in Quad IV, though not a true closer. That is an important distinction even with the Contention cannot be left too far off the pace given today’s five-furlong distance. She holds some upside in her current form cycle coming out of the Oaklawn meeting with the higher OFR (86-78) on March 6. In addition, going back to last season here at Indiana Grand when she was racing at a higher starter allowance level (OFR 89-81) and recording OptixFIG at that time in RANGE for today’s restricted claiming event.

