Indiana Grand Circles & Squares Analysis for April 28

Emily Gullikson analyzes the Indiana Grand April 28 card and provides her OptixEQ analysis.

RACE 1

#5 FRENCH VANILLA could hold a sneaky pace advantage here based on the PLOT and including current form cycle from the Past 3 Runlines. Both French Vanilla and #1 ELITE ATTRACTION are shown in Quad I above the Par Line and visually little between the pair. Both fillies will make their second start of the meet here with different form cycle patterns this afternoon. Elite Attraction was able to break her maiden on the front end (BOS/Best of the Speed) though was fully extended (HARD) to do so and likely given the effort coming off the 250-day layoff could REGRESS here especially with the 15-day turnaround. French Vanilla will look to improve in this second start of the form cycle coming out of the higher allowance race on April 14. She struggled at that allowance level last season improving with the class drop to this $10k N2L condition. She is capable to move forward from her 43 OptixFIG two weeks ago and improve off that number at this class level based on the races last season.

