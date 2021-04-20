Indiana Grand Circles & Squares for April 20

RACE 3

This race become playable with a soft favorite in #3 TOLERATION returning from the layoff. In terms of her form, she has a series of layoffs splitting her recent races and will again return here after 302-days off. There are some hesitations with the “double layoff lines” as a negative in form cycle analysis as well as reservations based on OptixPLOT. She is downgraded on Surface/Distance from the Standard position, a notable change sprinting on the main track today with the bulk of her races on the turf at the route distance. Her lone main track sprint occurred here back in November of 2019, and with the wide trip there recorded a 58 OptixFIG the lowest number from her races to date and a number below today OptixFIGRANGE.

#6 MISS OVER THERE could present a pace advantage this afternoon with the Surface/Distance PLOT with separation in Quad I. She fits in terms of her recent OptixFIG, those numbers coming out of the Gulfstream Park meeting fit in RANGE. #4 PLEXUS also logical in here and capable to find the right trip tracking as a Large Square towards the center of the Plot. She fits at this class level based on her OptixGRADES and FIG from last season isolating her main track sprint races from the Past 3 Runlines.

RACE 4

#6 CABOT TRAIL looks well placed this afternoon for Klopp, the barn off to a strong start this meet. Not only does he make for a solid fit at this claiming condition, but he should also find a favorable pace scenario for his RunStyle as a Quad I Square. He has the advantage from a tactical standpoint as well as the finishing kick of the Quad I runners as the lone Square. That trip should allow for him to track the Quad I Circles, his stablemate #5 ZIPAWAY and the two sophomores, #1 DECEITFUL ANTHONY and #8 PASSAGEWAY and inherit first run on the other Squares #2 GREENSPAN, #4 UNCLE GREGORY and #7 GRAND HIDEAWAY from their Quad III/IV position.