Mischevious Alex romps in Carter; Drain the Clock easily in Bay Shore

Mischevious Alex confirmed he’ll be a sprinter to be dealt with the remainder of the season with a facile victory in the $291,000 Carter H. (G1) at Aqueduct on Saturday.

Although Chateau held an uncontested lead with Mischevious four lengths behind in third through the opening half-mile, Mischevious Alex had no issues reeling that long-time leader in. Bidding for control in upper stretch, Mischevious Alex powered past in the final furlong to win by 5 1/2 lengths under Irad Ortiz Jr.

“I just rode him with confidence and patience. Turning for home, I changed leads on him and he just took off,” Ortiz said.

Owned by Cash is King and LC Racing, Mischevious covered seven furlongs over a fast track in 1:23.97. The odds-on favorite, Mischevious Alex paid $3.70. Mind Control rallied for second by one length over Souper Stonehenge, who beat Chateau a head for third. Shoplifted trailed throughout.

Initially trained by John Servis, Mischevious Alex captured the Parx Juvenile at two and last season captured the Gotham (G3) and Swale (G3) before going unplaced in two Grade 1 appearances during the summer.

Transferred to Saffie Joseph Jr. for a four-year-old campaign, Mischevious Alex has won three straight this year. Following an allowance win at Gulfstream on Jan. 10, the four-year-old son of Into Mischief most recently prevailed in the Feb. 13 Gulfstream Park Sprint (G3) by more than three lengths. His record now stands at 12-7-1-1, $614,730.

“The Met Mile (G1) is definitely under consideration and then the two Grade 1s at Saratoga [Forego and Vanderbilt]. There’s a lot of options,” Joseph said.

Bred in Kentucky by WinStar Farm and a $75,000 Keeneland September yearling, Mischevious Alex was produced by White Pants Night, a Speightstown half-sister to Grade 3 winner Hebbronville.

Bay Shore S. (G3)

Drain the Clock, as expected, made short work of four overmatched rivals in the $194,000 Bay Shore S. (G3) over seven furlongs, giving trainer Joseph and jockey Ortiz their first stakes wins of two on the day.

Holding a short lead through slow fractions of :23.68 and :47.97, Drain the Clock soon asserted himself in upper stretch, opened up a commanding lead in midstretch, and won geared down in the end by 1 3/4 lengths lengths over Whiskey Double. Too Boss finished a distant third.

A three-year-old son of Maclean’s Music, Drain the Clock paid $2.70 after finishing in 1:25.97.

Owned by Slam Dunk Racing, Madaket Stables, Wonder Stables, and Michael Nentwig, Drain the Clock has now won five of seven starts. He previously captured the Swale (G3) and Limehouse S. at Gulfstream and was most recently second in the Fountain of Youth (G2).

Joseph said the June 5 Woody Stephens (G1) and Aug. 28 H. Allen Jerkens (G1), both over seven furlongs, were likely summertime goals for Drain the Clock.

Bred in Kentucky by Nick Cosato, Drain the Clock was produced by the Arch mare Manki.

Excelsior S. (G3)

Favorites continued to triumph on the Wood Memorial Day undercard when Modernist recorded his first victory in 14 months by taking the $150,000 Excelsior S. (G3) by 2 1/2 lengths under Junior Alvarado.

Racing in close attendance to a dawdling pace, Modernist took over in upper stretch and held Haikal safe to earn his first win since a division of the Risen Star (G2) last February. Limonite ran third.

A homebred racing for Marty and Pam Wygod, and trained by Bill Mott, Modernist crawled 1 1/8 miles in 1:54.38 and paid $5.30.

In addition to the two graded triumphs, the four-year-old son of Uncle Mo has also placed in the Louisiana Derby (G3) and Challenger (G3). Modernist now sports a record of 9-3-1-2, $520,300.

Modernist was produced by Symbolic Gesture, a Bernardini half-sister to juvenile filly champion Sweet Catomine and Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) winner Life Is Sweet. All were reared by Broodmare of the Year Sweet Life.