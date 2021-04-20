New York Speed by Circuit April 12-18

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Altaf
|4F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 4/18
|92
|Velvet Crush
|4F
|1m (sy)
|AQU 4/15
|91
|No Lime
|4C
|1m (gd)
|AQU 4/16
|88
|Vintage Hollywood
|6G
|1m (gd)
|AQU 4/16
|87
|Brattle House
|3F
|1m (sy)
|AQU 4/15
|86
|Dr Ardito
|3C
|1m (ft)
|AQU 4/18
|84
|Wild Banker
|4G
|1m (gd)
|AQU 4/16
|84
|Betsy Blue
|3F
|1m (sy)
|AQU 4/15
|83
|Choose Happiness
|4F
|1m (sy)
|AQU 4/15
|83
|Daria’s Angel
|7M
|1m (my)
|AQU 4/17
|80
|Giant Shoes
|4G
|1m (my)
|AQU 4/17
|79
|Seahorse d’Oro
|3F
|1m (my)
|AQU 4/16
|67
|Scilly Cay
|4C
|6f (gd)
|AQU 4/16
|98
|Bank Sting
|4F
|7f (sy)
|AQU 4/15
|97
|Madera
|4F
|6f (gd)
|AQU 4/16
|94
|Blame It On Mary
|3F
|6f (sy)
|AQU 4/15
|93
|The Great Dansky
|4C
|6 1/2f (my)
|AQU 4/17
|91
|Cadeau de Paix
|6M
|6f (gd)
|AQU 4/16
|87
|Yerosilverbiz
|3G
|6f (gd)
|AQU 4/16
|82
|Sanctuary City
|4C
|6f (gd)
|AQU 4/18
|89
|War Terminator
|3C
|6f (yl)
|AQU 4/15
|89
|Dancing Buck
|3G
|6f (gd)
|AQU 4/17
|88
|Gotta Go Mo
|4F
|6f (gd)
|AQU 4/18
|88
|Mo Faith
|4C
|1m (fm)
|AQU 4/17
|84
|Crypto Cash
|4G
|1m (gd)
|AQU 4/15
|83
|Our Little Jewel
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|AQU 4/18
|83
|Bricco
|4G
|1m (gd)
|AQU 4/17
|82
|Bay Jewel
|4F
|6f (gd)
|AQU 4/18
|79
|Sassy Melissa
|3F
|6f (gd)
|AQU 4/17
|75
|Devious Mo
|3C
|6 1/2f (gd)
|AQU 4/17
|92
|Easy to Bless
|3F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 4/18
|90
|Shaker Shack
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 4/18
|88
|Bubbles On Ice (IRE)
|3F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|AQU 4/18
|86
|Hard Love
|3R
|1 1/16m (fm)
|AQU 4/17
|86
