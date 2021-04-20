April 20, 2021

New York Speed by Circuit April 12-18

April 20, 2021 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/12-4/18) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Altaf 4F 1m (ft) AQU 4/18 92
Velvet Crush 4F 1m (sy) AQU 4/15 91
No Lime 4C 1m (gd) AQU 4/16 88
Vintage Hollywood 6G 1m (gd) AQU 4/16 87
Brattle House 3F 1m (sy) AQU 4/15 86
Dr Ardito 3C 1m (ft) AQU 4/18 84
Wild Banker 4G 1m (gd) AQU 4/16 84
Betsy Blue 3F 1m (sy) AQU 4/15 83
Choose Happiness 4F 1m (sy) AQU 4/15 83
Daria’s Angel 7M 1m (my) AQU 4/17 80
Giant Shoes 4G 1m (my) AQU 4/17 79
Seahorse d’Oro 3F 1m (my) AQU 4/16 67
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/12-4/18) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Scilly Cay 4C 6f (gd) AQU 4/16 98
Bank Sting 4F 7f (sy) AQU 4/15 97
Madera 4F 6f (gd) AQU 4/16 94
Blame It On Mary 3F 6f (sy) AQU 4/15 93
The Great Dansky 4C 6 1/2f (my) AQU 4/17 91
Cadeau de Paix 6M 6f (gd) AQU 4/16 87
Yerosilverbiz 3G 6f (gd) AQU 4/16 82
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/12-4/18) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Sanctuary City 4C 6f (gd) AQU 4/18 89
War Terminator 3C 6f (yl) AQU 4/15 89
Dancing Buck 3G 6f (gd) AQU 4/17 88
Gotta Go Mo 4F 6f (gd) AQU 4/18 88
Mo Faith 4C 1m (fm) AQU 4/17 84
Crypto Cash 4G 1m (gd) AQU 4/15 83
Our Little Jewel 4F 1 1/16m (fm) AQU 4/18 83
Bricco 4G 1m (gd) AQU 4/17 82
Bay Jewel 4F 6f (gd) AQU 4/18 79
Sassy Melissa 3F 6f (gd) AQU 4/17 75
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/12-4/18) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Devious Mo 3C 6 1/2f (gd) AQU 4/17 92
Easy to Bless 3F 6f (ft) AQU 4/18 90
Shaker Shack 3F 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 4/18 88
Bubbles On Ice (IRE) 3F 1 1/16m (fm) AQU 4/18 86
Hard Love 3R 1 1/16m (fm) AQU 4/17 86

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions