North American Allowance Results April 1

HOU, 5TH, ALW, $50,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-1.

10—

GONE BABY GONE, f, 4, Congaree–Going Away Baby, by Valid Expectations. O-Macassar Corporation, B-Macassar Corporation (TX), T-Tina Rena Hurley, J-Danny Sorenson, $29,880.

8—

Take Charge Woman, f, 4, Take Charge Indy–Ima Three Blinger, by Too Much Bling. O-Marcy A Huntsinger, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), $9,960.

5—

Jan’s Tapin Go, f, 4, Moro Tap–Gold Streamer, by Forty Niner. O-Michael Kacor, B-Kevin Clifton (TX), $5,478.