North American Allowance Results April 11

|OP, 9TH, AOC, $108,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/2M, 4-11.
|2—
|LONE ROCK, g, 6, Majestic Warrior–Ruby Lips, by Hard Spun. ($55,000 ’16 FTKJUL). O-Flying P Stable, B-Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC & Pollock Farms (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $64,800.
|3—
|You’re to Blame, h, 7, Distorted Humor–Bon Jovi Girl, by Malibu Moon. ($400,000 ’15 KEESEP; $440,000 2017 KEENOV). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, B-Bryant H Prentice III (KY), $21,600.
|5—
|Harpers First Ride, g, 5, Paynter–Polyester, by Tiz Wonderful. O-GMP Stables LLC, Bennewith, Arnold and Cypress Creek Equine, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), $10,800.
|Winning Time: 2:30 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 8TH, AOC, $105,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-11.
|4—
|NOVEL SQUALL, f, 3, Violence–Goodness Gray, by Pulpit. O-Randal Family Trust, B-Randal Family Trust (KY), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-David Cabrera, $63,000.
|3—
|Founder’s Day, f, 3, Constitution–Tiamaria, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($25,000 ’19 KEESEP; $45,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-McMakin, Nelson and Kennedy, Aaron, B-Breeze Easy LLC (KY), $21,000.
|7—
|Dana’s Beauty, f, 3, Not This Time–City Siren, by City Zip. ($47,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $70,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-T-N-T Equine Holdings, LLC, B-John Liviakis (KY), $10,500.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|KEE, 8TH, AOC, $84,482, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-11.
|4—
|CLUB CAR, m, 5, Malibu Moon–Sittin At the Bar, by Into Mischief. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ball, Michael and Katherine G, B-Brett A Brinkman & P DALE LADNER (KY), T-Ben Colebrook, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $52,182.
|2—
|Palace Avenger, f, 4, Palace–Avenging Tomisue, by Belong to Me. ($17,000 ’18 KEESEP; $75,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Dreamfields, Brady, Don, Board, Mark O and Gaynor, John, B-Pillar Property Services Inc (KY), $17,000.
|1—
|Call On Mischief, f, 4, Into Mischief–Callmethesqueeze, by Awesome Again. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Down Neck Stables, B-Forging Oaks Farm, LLC (KY), $8,500.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (gd)
|KEE, 5TH, AOC, $82,488, 4YO/UP, 7F, 4-11.
|4—
|GET THE PRIZE, h, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Hondo’s Way, by Giant’s Causeway. ($125,000 ’17 KEESEP; $410,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Spendthrift Farm LLC and Town and Country Racing, LLC, B-Diamond A Racing Corp (KY), T-Albert M. Stall, Jr., J-Miguel Mena, $50,948.
|2—
|Banks Island, g, 4, Tapit–Burgundy Ice, by Storm Cat. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $16,600.
|1—
|Dean Martini, g, 4, Cairo Prince–Soundwave, by Friends Lake. ($72,000 ’17 KEENOV; $220,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Raise the BAR Racing, LLC and David A Bernsen LLC, B-Brereton C Jones & Bret Jones (KY), $8,300.
|Winning Time: 1:22 (gd)
|KEE, 7TH, ALW, $80,241, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 4-11.
|6—
|GLYNN COUNTY, c, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Quad Tens, by Rock Hard Ten. ($45,000 ’18 KEESEP; $80,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $48,600.
|8—
|Starting Over, g, 4, Liam’s Map–Vanishing, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Nice Guys Stables, B-George Strawbridge Jr (KY), $16,200.
|1—
|Buy Me Candy, c, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Bubbly Jane (BRZ), by Yagli. O-Haras Interlagos, B-Michael Perlman (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:50 3/5 (gd)
|AQU, 6TH, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-11.
|3—
|THREE JOKERS, c, 4, Twirling Candy–Heavenly Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($50,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Gatsas Stables, R A Hill Stable and Swick Stable, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), T-John P. Terranova II, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $39,600.
|2—
|Tiergan, g, 5, Afleet Alex–Smileforamile, by Unbridled’s Song. ($170,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Imperio, Michael, Rodriguez, Rudy R and Gurdon, Andrew, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), $14,400.
|6—
|Too Early, g, 4, Distorted Humor–Morning Gallop, by Victory Gallop. O-Edition Farm, B-Edition Farm (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (sy)
|SA, 8TH, AOC, $66,500, 4YO/UP, 1M, 4-10.
|2—
|LAMBEAU, h, 5, First Samurai–Coastal Sunrise, by Congrats. ($475,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Jerome S Moss, B-Popatop, LLC (KY), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Edwin A. Maldonado, $39,000.
|7—
|Bold Endeavor, g, 5, Bernardini–Awesome Lassie, by Awesome Again. ($60,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Branch, William A, Buster, Jr, William C and Cohen, Mark, B-Fedai Kahraman (KY), $13,000.
|9—
|Heywoods Beach, c, 4, Speightstown–Unfold the Rose, by Catienus. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP; $180,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $7,800.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|SA, 8TH, AOC, $65,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-11.
|8—
|LI’L GRAZEN, m, 7, Grazen–Cherry Gold, by Touch Gold. O-Littlefield, Chad and Rockingham Ranch, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $37,800.
|9—
|Homehome, f, 4, Square Eddie–Silar Rules, by Ten Most Wanted. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $12,600.
|3—
|Liberalism, f, 4, Broken Vow–Democratic Sweep, by Gotham City. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Koriner, Brian, Lyons, Janet and Metcalfe, Jeffrey, B-Dr Dorothee Kieckhefer & Pin Oak Stud, LLC (CA), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (ft)
|LRL, 7TH, AOC, $46,530, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-11.
|3—
|DIXIE DRAWL, g, 5, Done Talking–Golden Pleasant, by Touch Gold. O-Mopo Racing, B-F G Smith Sr (SC), T-Dale Capuano, J-Jorge Ruiz, $26,790.
|6—
|Arthur’s Hope, h, 7, Smart Bid–Prom Dance, by Citidancer. ($22,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Raul DelValle, B-Monhill Farm LLC (NY), $9,870.
|4—
|Money Ride, c, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Conquestadory, by Speightstown. ($5,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Cal-Ram Racing LLC, B-Global Thoroughbreds (KY), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (ft)
|GG, 6TH, ALW, $40,750, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-10.
|7—
|WARM SUMMER, f, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Valley Storm, by Moscow Ballet. ($50,000 2019 FTCJUN). O-Paradise Road Ranch, LLC, Crossley, David, Parga, Jose, Preiss, Daniel and Valadez, Angel D, B-Harris Farms & Gary Parker (CA), T-O. J. Jauregui, J-Julien Couton, $24,180.
|6—
|Sheza Girly Girl, f, 4, Richard’s Kid–Sheza Eyeopener, by Grand Reward. O-Brown, Richard and Halasz, Thomas, B-Tom Halasz & Richard Brown (CA), $8,060.
|5—
|This Is the One, f, 4, Smiling Tiger–Sienna Sky, by Sky Mesa. O-Grant, Lloyd E and Stiglich, Joseph, B-Joe Stiglich & Lloyd Grant (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 3RD, AOC, $40,700, 3YO, 1MT, 4-11.
|2—
|YES THIS TIME, c, 3, Not This Time–Smart Jilly, by Smart Strike. O-Edge Racing, B-Barry S Golden (KY), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Edwin Gonzalez, $24,000.
|3—
|The Right Stuff (GB), c, 3, Sea the Stars (IRE)–Sarbacane (GB), by Invincible Spirit (IRE). (500,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Framont LTD (GB), $8,000.
|4—
|Advance Cash, c, 3, Handsome Mike–Erin’s World, by Pomeroy. O-Just For Fun Stable, Inc, B-Just For Fun Stable Inc (FL), $4,700.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|GG, 8TH, ALW, $40,564, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 4-11.
|1—
|LET’S REJOYCE, g, 4, Kafwain–Joyce and Me, by Discreet Cat. O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Catalino Martinez, $24,180.
|5—
|The Little H Man, g, 4, Richard’s Kid–Vincenza, by Gotham City. O-Quattro Piedi Stable, B-Vincent Augello (CA), $8,060.
|4—
|Papapifas, g, 6, The Pamplemousse–Saturday Nite Wish, by Bertrando. O-Danuario Ramirez Garcia, B-Danuario Ramirez (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 3RD, ALW, $32,500, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 4-10.
|2—
|HYPOTHESIS, g, 4, Algorithms–Ideal Thoughts, by Not for Love. O-Jill Daniel, B-Francis W Daniel III (WV), T-Crystal G. Pickett, J-Gerald Almodovar, $20,150.
|5—
|Sagebrush, g, 6, Fiber Sonde–Remy Doodles, by Grand Slam. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), $6,500.
|3—
|Aaron’s Tap, g, 7, Northern Afleet–Tapforaly, by Pleasant Tap. O-Smart Angle LLP, B-A B Bloodstock (WV), $3,250.
|Winning Time: :52 (my)
|GG, 8TH, ALW, $31,340, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-10.
|5—
|AWAY FROM THE SUN, f, 4, Smiling Tiger–Red Hot Bullet, by Red Bullet. O-Blaine D Wright Racing Stable LLC, B-Chappell Alpine Farms, LLC (KY), T-Blaine D. Wright, J-Evin A. Roman, $18,600.
|4—
|Over Attracted, f, 4, Atreides–Appearance, by Harlington. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Batchelor Family Trust, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $6,200.
|6—
|Smiling Spirit, m, 6, Smiling Tiger–Spiritwalker, by Bertrando. ($2,200 ’16 BESJAN). O-G C C I, B-Dennis Gellerman, Mersad Metanovic &Trevor Lottes (CA), $4,680.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (ft)
