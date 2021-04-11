North American Allowance Results April 11

GP, 3RD, AOC, $40,700, 3YO, 1MT, 4-11.

2—

YES THIS TIME, c, 3, Not This Time–Smart Jilly, by Smart Strike. O-Edge Racing, B-Barry S Golden (KY), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Edwin Gonzalez, $24,000.

3—

The Right Stuff (GB), c, 3, Sea the Stars (IRE)–Sarbacane (GB), by Invincible Spirit (IRE). (500,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Framont LTD (GB), $8,000.

4—

Advance Cash, c, 3, Handsome Mike–Erin’s World, by Pomeroy. O-Just For Fun Stable, Inc, B-Just For Fun Stable Inc (FL), $4,700.