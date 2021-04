North American Allowance Results April 12

PRX, 7TH, AOC, $42,804, 3YO, 1M 70Y, 4-12.

2X—

INDIAN LAKE, g, 3, Daredevil–Stormy Situation, by Stormy Atlantic. ($5,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Gap View Stables and Jagger Inc, B-Serendipity Farm (KY), T-Jamie Ness, J-Ruben Silvera, $24,600.

3—

Heart Rhythm, c, 3, Flat Out–Nothing But Heart, by Officer. O-Gregory Carlevale, B-Terrazas Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $8,200.

1—

Just a Thought, g, 3, Uncle Lino–Schuylkilla, by With Distinction. O-Shirley A Lojeski, B-Shirley Lojeski (PA), $6,314.