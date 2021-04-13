North American Allowance Results April 13

MVR, 6TH, AOC, $31,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-13.

4—

NICK CAN FIX, g, 8, Majestic Warrior–Carly’s City, by Carson City. ($60,000 ’14 FTKOCT). O-Mark Yagour, Inc, B-Langsem Farm, Inc (OH), T-Shane Meyers, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $18,720.

3—

Even Keeled, g, 7, Stephen Got Even–Schefflera, by Mutakddim. O-Edwin Mundo, B-Jeff Greenhill & Sherri Greenhill (OH), $6,240.

1—

Funnel Cake, g, 6, Kettle Corn–Bluegrass Ellie, by Bluegrass Cat. ($18,000 ’16 KEEJAN; $35,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Premier Stables Unlimited, B-John P Hicks, William Hart & William Martin (OH), $3,120.