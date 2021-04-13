North American Allowance Results April 13

|DED, 9TH, ALW, $42,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 4-13.
|3—
|LADY HOPPER, f, 4, Calibrachoa–Newmar, by Salt Lake. ($2,200 ’18 ESLYRL). O-David Morales, B-J Adcock (LA), T-James B. Ludwig, J-Joe Stokes, $25,200.
|5—
|Afleet Moon, f, 4, Afleet Alex–Forest Moon, by Forestry. O-Pursuit of Success LLC, B-Bryant H Prentice III (LA), $8,400.
|7—
|My Sister Annette, m, 5, Gold Tribute–Esther Carl, by Sefapiano. O-Alamae Schultz, B-Alamae Schultz (LA), $4,620.
|Winning Time: :59 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 6TH, ALW, $37,000, 3YO/UP, 5F, 4-13.
|4—
|TUFFER THAN TUFF, g, 4, Skylord–Icey Energy, by Unbridled Energy. O-Gary K Tussey, B-Anthony Mathias (IN), T-Paul E. Holthus, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $22,200.
|7—
|Sudden Shift, g, 3, Unbridled Express–Fashionably Cool, by Tiznow. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Dennis Farkas (IN), $7,400.
|8—
|Fashion Nugget, g, 5, Drinkwiththedevil–Sugar Coma, by Jacquelyn’s Groom. O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC, B-Tianna Richardville (IN), $3,700.
|Winning Time: :59 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 6TH, AOC, $31,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-13.
|4—
|NICK CAN FIX, g, 8, Majestic Warrior–Carly’s City, by Carson City. ($60,000 ’14 FTKOCT). O-Mark Yagour, Inc, B-Langsem Farm, Inc (OH), T-Shane Meyers, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $18,720.
|3—
|Even Keeled, g, 7, Stephen Got Even–Schefflera, by Mutakddim. O-Edwin Mundo, B-Jeff Greenhill & Sherri Greenhill (OH), $6,240.
|1—
|Funnel Cake, g, 6, Kettle Corn–Bluegrass Ellie, by Bluegrass Cat. ($18,000 ’16 KEEJAN; $35,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Premier Stables Unlimited, B-John P Hicks, William Hart & William Martin (OH), $3,120.
|Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 8TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-13.
|3—
|ANGEL’S SASSY, f, 3, Cinco Charlie–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), T-Susan L. Anderson, J-Erik Barbaran, $17,400.
|10—
|Love You Goodbye, m, 5, Magna Graduate–Love Or Money, by Coronado’s Quest. O-James M Adams, B-Eutrophia Farms & Elisabeth H Alexander (OH), $5,800.
|1—
|Carmen Ohio, f, 3, Tapiture–Lastaria, by Five Star Day. ($12,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Royer Family Stables LLC and Aurora Racing, B-Peter Sheppell & Catherine Sheppell (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:13 4/5 (ft)
|WRD, 5TH, ALW, $25,740, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-13.
|1—
|ABSAROKA, g, 5, Flat Out–Wanton Song, by Brahms. O-Cowboy Stables LLC, B-Cowboy Stables,LLC (OK), T-Roger F. Engel, J-Alfredo Triana Jr., $15,400.
|3—
|Big Game Hunter, g, 6, Flower Alley–Zelna J, by Roy. O-Lone Star Stables Five and Davidson, Colleen, B-Chance Johnson & Colleen Davidson (OK), $5,720.
|5—
|Valentine Guy, g, 4, Latent Heat–Dancing on By, by North Prospect. O-Dale Schenian, B-Dale Schenian (OK), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|WRD, 6TH, ALW, $24,244, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-13.
|1—
|CASINO QUEEN, m, 5, Read the Footnotes–Bianco, by Yes It’s True. O-Kelly Thiesing, B-Kelly Thiesing (OK), T-Kenneth Nolen, J-Floyd Wethey, Jr., $14,582.
|3—
|Northern Dynasty, m, 5, Northern Afleet–Big City Woman, by Thunderello. O-Lindsay Strain, B-Beth Caster & Boyd Caster (OK), $5,418.
|2—
|Gray Sky Mesa, m, 6, Graydar–R Bling, by Sky Mesa. ($4,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Ra-Max Farms LLC, B-Cedar Hill, LLC (KY), $2,290.
|Winning Time: 1:06 1/5 (ft)
|TUP, 4TH, ALW, $22,000, 3YO/UP, A7 1/2FT, 4-13.
|1—
|NAVY ARMED GUARD, g, 6, Midshipman–Black Java, by Pine Bluff. ($47,000 2017 OBSAPR; $60,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Quinn Howey, B-George Pruette & Philip Coomer (KY), T-Quinn Howey, J-McKenzie King, $13,367.
|6—
|Black Ops, g, 8, Hard Spun–Rendition, by A.P. Indy. ($85,000 ’14 KEESEP; $20,000 2015 OBSJUN). O-John Pinkerton, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr, Susie Keller,Vicki Oliver & G Watts Humphrey III (KY), $4,312.
|7—
|Minister of Soul, g, 7, Ministers Wild Cat–Sensitive Soul, by Bernstein. ($16,000 ’15 CTNAUG). O-Esteban Martinez, B-Dahlberg Farms LLC (CA), $2,156.
|Winning Time: 1:29 (fm)
