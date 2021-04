North American Allowance Results April 14

MVR, 6TH, ALW, $35,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-14.

6—

MO DONT NO, g, 8, Uncle Mo–Lilah, by Defrere. ($50,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC and Laria, Jerry, B-Beechwood Racing Stable (OH), T-Gary L. Johnson, J-Yarmarie L. Correa, $21,300.

7—

Going With Style, g, 5, Overanalyze–Kellys on a Mishon, by Equality. O-Watershed Racing LLC, B-Watershed Bloodstock LLC (OH), $7,100.

5—

King Creed, g, 6, Jimmy Creed–Roxanne O, by Rock Hard Ten. O-Infront Racing LLC, B-Peter James Sheppell (OH), $3,550.