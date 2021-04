North American Allowance Results April 15

DED, 2ND, ALW, $50,150, 3YO, F, 7F, 4-15.

2—

HYPERNOVA, f, 3, Violence–Cosmic Emergency, by Any Given Saturday. ($110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Cosmic Racing, LLC, B-Rose Creek Farm (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Timothy Thornton, $30,000.

7—

Anothersunnyday, f, 3, Sungold–Mystical Molly, by Forest Grove. (C$19,000 ’19 BRCSEP). O-Peter Redekop B C, Ltd, B-Elton H Gunther (BC), $10,000.

1—

She a Hot Mess, f, 3, Union Rags–Miss Atlantic City, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Cantrell Family Partnership, B-Cantrel Family Partnership, Ltd (KY), $5,500.