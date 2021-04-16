North American Allowance Results April 16

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $105,000, 3YO, 6F, 4-16.
|7—
|MOLTO VIVACE, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Deeds Not Words, by Street Sense. ($55,000 ’18 KEENOV; $50,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-International Equities Holding, Inc (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-David Cabrera, $63,000.
|3—
|Saffa’s Day, c, 3, Carpe Diem–Shytoe Lafeet, by King of Kings (IRE). ($50,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $125,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-L and N Racing LLC and Brewster, Clark O, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $21,000.
|5—
|Cold as Hell, c, 3, Frosted–Deja Blu, by Seeking the Gold. ($380,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-D Wayne Lukas, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $10,500.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (wf)
|KEE, 8TH, ALW, $80,241, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 4-16.
|3—
|GHOSTING KIM, f, 4, Ghostzapper–Palanka City, by Carson City. ($190,000 ’18 KEESEP; $445,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Backstretch Farms, Inc, B-My Meadowview LLC (KY), T-Ignacio Correas, IV, J-James Graham, $48,600.
|1—
|Girl Named Patsy, f, 4, Hat Trick (JPN)–Westside Singer, by Gone West. O-Alan Tennenbaum, B-Allen Tennenbaum (KY), $16,200.
|6—
|Senora Roma, f, 4, Verrazano–Willathewest, by Gone West. ($90,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $80,000 ’18 KEESEP; $130,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Mill Ridge Farm et al (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (gd)
|KEE, 7TH, ALW, $79,735, 3YO, 6F, 4-16.
|7—
|RED GHOST, f, 3, Ghostzapper–Better Than Most, by Elusive Quality. O-Douglas Scharbauer, B-Douglas Scharbauer (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-John R. Velazquez, $48,600.
|1—
|Wellman, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Pardonmecomingthru, by Chatain. ($13,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Brumley, Jerry S and Reed, Kay, B-Michael T Barnett (KY), $16,200.
|10—
|Wora, c, 3, Upstart–Joyous Music, by Bellamy Road. ($195,000 ’18 KEENOV; $510,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-John C Oxley, B-St Simon Place & Scott Stephens (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|AQU, 4TH, AOC, $74,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-16.
|6—
|SCILLY CAY, c, 4, Fed Biz–French Satin, by French Deputy. O-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (NY), T-Linda Rice, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $40,700.
|2—
|Bronx Bomber, g, 5, Take Charge Indy–Latin Lynx, by Forest Wildcat. ($20,000 ’17 FTKFEB; $55,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $140,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Michael Dubb, B-SF Racing Group Inc (NY), $14,800.
|4—
|Steam Engine, g, 5, Mineshaft–See the Forest, by Forestry. O-The Players Group, B-Marshall K Gramm & Clay Sanders (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (gd)
|AQU, 7TH, AOC, $74,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-16.
|5—
|WILD BANKER, g, 4, Central Banker–Phaleonopsis, by Siphon (BRZ). O-Dini, Michael and Moorhouse, Al, B-Dini Racing (NY), T-Chad Summers, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $40,700.
|1—
|Just Right, g, 5, Into Mischief–Perfect Package, by Tiznow. O-Take a Shot Stables, East Coast Partners and Liberty House Racing, B-Barry K Schwartz & Andrew Rosen (NY), $14,800.
|9—
|Cold Hard Cash, g, 4, Maclean’s Music–Perfect Legacy, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (gd)
|KEE, 6TH, ALW, $68,450, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 4-16.
|1—
|MASTER PIECE (CHI), h, 5, Mastercraftsman (IRE)–Torre Laguna (CHI), by Proud Citizen. O-Fernando Diaz-Valdes Stable, Baalbek Corp and Don Alberto Stable, B-Haras Don Alberto (CHI), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Joel Rosario, $37,510.
|6—
|Admiralty Pier, g, 6, English Channel–Full Steam Ahead, by Kitten’s Joy. ($100,000 ’16 FTSAUG). O-Hoolie Racing Stable, LLC and Lunsford, Bruce, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $17,400.
|5—
|Bandua, h, 6, The Factor–If Angels Sang, by Seattle Slew. ($150,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Calumet Farm, B-Judy Hicks & Kathryn Nikkel (KY), $8,700.
|Winning Time: 1:48 3/5 (gd)
|DED, 9TH, ALW, $51,550, 3YO, 7F, 4-16.
|8—
|FLASH OF MISCHIEF, c, 3, Into Mischief–Flashy Campaign, by Political Force. O-Jerry Namy, B-Jerry Namy (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-Timothy Thornton, $30,000.
|6—
|Chu Chu’s Legacy, c, 3, Bind–Bond’s Babe, by Johannesburg. ($4,000 ’19 ESLOCT). O-Allen Landry, B-J Adcock & Hume Wornall (LA), $11,000.
|1—
|Wise Verdict, g, 3, Court Vision–Up a Notch, by Lone Star Sky. O-Michael Martin, LLC, B-MICHAEL MARTIN LLC (LA), $6,050.
|Winning Time: 1:26 1/5 (ft)
|DED, 5TH, ALW, $50,450, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-16.
|1—
|CHAMPAGNE AFFAIR, f, 4, Daredevil–Happy to Go, by Saint Anddan. O-Joe Alfredo Castillo, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Juan A. Larrosa, J-Timothy Thornton, $30,000.
|4—
|Ameerah B, m, 5, Street Boss–For Passion, by Not for Love. ($45,000 ’16 KEENOV; $110,000 ’17 KEESEP; $350,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Al Rashid Stables, LLC, B-John R Penn (KY), $10,000.
|5—
|West Bank Baby, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Rever de Vous, by Distorted Humor. ($105,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Joel Politi, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (KY), $5,500.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $48,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 4-16.
|2—
|KROY, g, 7, The Factor–Pieria, by Atticus. ($185,000 ’15 FTSAUG). O-Moshe Mark, B-Machmer Hall & Milan Kosanovich (FL), T-Carlos A. David, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $29,300.
|3—
|Dominate Themoment, g, 4, Street Boss–Miss Loretta Lynn, by Mineshaft. O-PVC Stables LLC and Allen Iwinski LLC, B-Four Horsemen’s Ranch (FL), $10,460.
|5—
|Freedom Matters, g, 6, Stroll–Merryvale, by Bertrando. O-Mush Brothers Racing, LLC, B-Four Horsemen’s Ranch (FL), $5,230.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (fm)
|GP, 3RD, AOC, $47,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A7 1/2FT, 4-16.
|10—
|LOOKINLIKEAQUEEN, m, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Rockandrollqueen, by Deputy Commander. O-Sam Wilensky, B-Dr Tiffany A Atteberry & Scott Brown (FL), T-Herman Wilensky, J-Joe Bravo, $28,700.
|4—
|Josefa, f, 4, Treasure Beach (GB)–Gift of Speed, by Don Rigo. O-Alexandres, LLC, B-Eduardo Soto (FL), $9,820.
|8—
|Aizu, f, 4, Japan–Red Baroness, by Smarty Jones. O-Circle 8, B-Dr Jerry Bilinski & Tropical Racing (FL), $5,120.
|Winning Time: 1:30 3/5 (fm)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $40,000, 3YO, 5FT, 4-16.
|5—
|OMAHA CITY, c, 3, Temple City–Lady Of Harrods (AUS), by Dubawi (IRE). ($5,500 ’19 KEESEP). O-Jehaludi, Mohamed and Jehaludi, Bibi N, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Mohamed Jehaludi, J-Leonel Reyes, $24,000.
|6—
|Dr. Duke, c, 3, Ghostzapper–Excellent News, by Rahy. ($250,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Bella Inizio Farm, Rosen, Fred, Bradshaw, Randy and Hosier, Christine, B-Gallagher’s Stud (NY), $8,400.
|3—
|U. S. Steel, c, 3, Cairo Prince–She’ll Do It, by Badge of Silver. ($40,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Briardale Stable, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 4-15.
|3—
|HOT N SPICY LOVE, g, 6, Not for Love–Silver Ashlee, by Red Bullet. ($40,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Robert L Cole, Jr, B-Dark Hollow Farm (MD), T-Irving Velez, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $16,575.
|10—
|Shameless Risk, g, 4, Limehouse–Color Vision, by Noonmark. O-Brown, Nicole and Brown, Ronney W, B-Ronney W Brown & Nicole Freeland (WV), $5,525.
|9—
|Rocket Appeal, g, 4, Officer Rocket (GB)–Little Miss Kisses, by B L’s Appeal. O-Lester Thornton, Jr, B-Bybee Road Farm (WV), $2,763.
|Winning Time: 1:25 3/5 (gd)
