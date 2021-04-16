North American Allowance Results April 16

OP, 8TH, AOC, $105,000, 3YO, 6F, 4-16.

MOLTO VIVACE, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Deeds Not Words, by Street Sense. ($55,000 ’18 KEENOV; $50,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-International Equities Holding, Inc (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-David Cabrera, $63,000.

Saffa’s Day, c, 3, Carpe Diem–Shytoe Lafeet, by King of Kings (IRE). ($50,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $125,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-L and N Racing LLC and Brewster, Clark O, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $21,000.

Cold as Hell, c, 3, Frosted–Deja Blu, by Seeking the Gold. ($380,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-D Wayne Lukas, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $10,500.