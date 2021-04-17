North American Allowance Results April 17

|OP, 10TH, AOC, $108,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-17.
|5—
|SEVEN NATION ARMY, g, 6, First Samurai–Chick Fight, by Fit to Fight. ($25,000 ’15 KEENOV; $95,000 ’16 KEESEP; $47,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Franklin Stables, LLC and Southern Springs Stables, B-Jeff H Hilger & Debora J Hilger (KY), T-Ron Moquett, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $64,800.
|7—
|Full Authority, c, 4, Summer Front–Striking Flight, by Smart Strike. O-Brinley Enterprises LLC, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (KY), $21,600.
|6—
|Engage, h, 6, Into Mischief–Nefertiti, by Speightstown. ($200,000 ’16 KEESEP; $550,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Woodford Racing, LLC, B-Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY), $10,800.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|OP, 7TH, AOC, $105,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-17.
|6—
|IMPRESSED, h, 5, Flashpoint–She’s a Pieceawork, by Tapit. O-Muddy Waters Stables LLC, B-Asmussenequinecom (KY), T-Ingrid Mason, J-Martin Garcia, $63,000.
|10—
|Trashtalkinyankee, g, 5, Northern Afleet–Can You Talk, by Tale of the Cat. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Runnin’ Down A Dream Stable, LLC, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $21,000.
|8—
|No Shirt No Shoes, g, 4, Shackleford–Fair Warning, by Dixie Union. ($25,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-James Reisinger, B-Kim Nardelli & Rodney Nardelli (KY), $10,500.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (gd)
|KEE, 8TH, AOC, $82,410, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-17.
|3—
|SOUTH BEND, c, 4, Algorithms–Sandra’s Rose, by Old Trieste. ($70,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Barber, Gary, Wachtel Stable, Deutsch, Peter and Pantofel Stable, LLC, B-Highclere, Inc (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Joel Rosario, $51,000.
|5—
|Empty Tomb, h, 5, Speightstown–Sure Peg, by Arch. ($190,000 ’17 KEESEP; $190,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $17,000.
|6—
|Mighty Heart, c, 4, Dramedy–Emma’s Bullseye, by City Place. O-Lawrence Cordes, B-Larry Cordes (ON), $5,910.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|KEE, 7TH, ALW, $81,618, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 4-17.
|2—
|BROOKE MARIE, m, 5, Lemon Drop Kid–Mamasez, by Giant’s Causeway. ($70,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Bakke, Jim and Isbister, Gerald, B-Mr & Mrs Jerome Moss & David Ingordo (KY), T-Jonathan Thomas, J-Luis Saez, $49,800.
|4—
|Chili Petin, f, 4, City Zip–Cat’s Claw, by Dynaformer. ($32,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Hat Creek Racing, B-Double K LLC & Helen C Alexander (KY), $16,600.
|8—
|Violenza, f, 4, Violence–South Street Gal, by Street Sense. O-Bloch, Randall L, Six Column Stables, LLC, Seiler, John, Hall, David and Kirk, David, B-Randy Bloch, et al (KY), $8,300.
|Winning Time: 1:02 3/5 (gd)
|KEE, 2ND, ALW, $80,494, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-17.
|5—
|PORTOS, c, 4, Tapit–Fierce Boots, by Tiznow. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $49,714.
|4—
|Mo Reserve, g, 5, Uncle Mo–Clarinda, by Empire Maker. ($30,000 2018 BES2YO). O-Mathiesen Racing, LLC, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $16,200.
|2—
|Working Title, c, 4, Honor Code–Favorably, by Lookin At Lucky. ($105,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Freeman, Gemma and Bromagen, II, Glen S, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:51 3/5 (ft)
|AQU, 5TH, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 4-17.
|2—
|MO FAITH, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Chestoria, by Chester House. O-ELR CORP, B-E L R Corp (NY), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $39,600.
|9—
|Straw Into Gold, c, 3, Hard Spun–Strike It Rich, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Waterville Lake Stable, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), $14,400.
|6—
|Austrian, c, 4, Freud–Bella’s Flair, by Bellamy Road. ($52,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $90,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Spedale Family Racing, LLC, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC,Jamey Gibson & Windswept Stables, LLC (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (fm)
|AQU, 3RD, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 4-17.
|9—
|DANCING BUCK, g, 3, War Dancer–Frivolous Buck, by Catienus. O-J and N Stables and Diamond M Stable, B-J & N Stables LLC (NY), T-Michelle Nevin, J-Manuel Franco, $39,600.
|1—
|Dr. Blute, g, 3, Not This Time–Truss, by Friends Lake. ($100,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $100,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Flanagan Racing, B-Hidden Lake Farm LLC & Axle Ahlschwede (NY), $14,400.
|7—
|Three Outlaws, g, 5, Goldencents–Bojangle Now, by Tiznow. ($30,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Best Foot Forward, LLC (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (gd)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $65,890, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 4-17.
|1—
|CE CE, m, 5, Elusive Quality–Miss Houdini, by Belong to Me. O-Bo Hirsch, LLC, B-Bo Hirsch, LLC (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Victor Espinoza, $39,000.
|3—
|Miss Stormy D, m, 5, Tapizar–Miss Relentless, by Mr. Greeley. ($37,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Keith Brackpool, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC, Phil Needham & Judy Needham (KY), $13,000.
|6—
|Himiko, f, 4, American Pharoah–Untouched Talent, by Storm Cat. ($1,000,000 ’17 FTKNOV). O-Grand Farm Family, B-Eaton (KY), $7,800.
|Winning Time: 1:22 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $42,100, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-17.
|8—
|MAN OF HONOR, c, 4, Curlin–Beyondallboundarys, by Saint Liam. O-Roussel, III, Louie and Lamarque, Ronald, B-Louie J Roussel III (KY), T-Louie J. Roussel, III, J-Paco Lopez, $24,000.
|2—
|Joe Di Baggio, g, 5, Brethren–Baggio, by Formal Dinner. O-Daniel Feit, B-Arindel (FL), $10,200.
|7—
|Running for Riz, h, 5, Handsome Mike–Thunder Jewel, by Thunder Gulch. O-Linda Riznick, B-Jody Veitch & Linda Riznick (FL), $5,500.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|GG, 8TH, AOC, $41,092, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-17.
|2—
|UNION DANCE, g, 5, Unionize–Night Dance, by Street Sense. O-John A Molloy, B-Timothy Francis O’Leary (CA), T-Isidro Tamayo, J-Francisco Monroy, $24,180.
|1—
|Shadrack, g, 5, Gig Harbor–Devilinabaydress, by Tiznow. O-Ray McCanna, B-Ray McCanna (CA), $8,060.
|5—
|Claim of Passion, g, 5, Acclamation–Passionate, by Vronsky. O-The Ellwood Johnston Trust, Thompson, Michelle and Thompson, Odes, B-Old English Rancho (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 11TH, AOC, $40,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 4-17.
|5—
|ADVANCED STRATEGY, c, 4, Karakontie (JPN)–Athehsa, by Big Brown. ($125,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lindy Farms, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (NY), T-Philip Antonacci, J-Paco Lopez, $24,000.
|2—
|Mystic Lancelot, c, 4, Into Mischief–Roadbug, by Quality Road. ($340,000 ’18 KEESEP; $450,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Alter’s Racing Stable, Inc and Hammer, Jack T, B-Mike G Rutherford (KY), $8,000.
|8—
|Oceans Map, g, 4, Liam’s Map–Part the Seas, by Stormy Atlantic. ($10,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Gregory D Sacco, B-Glencrest Farm LLC (KY), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (fm)
|TAM, 7TH, AOC, $34,250, 3YO, 7F, 4-17.
|4 (DH) —
|ALABAMA SLAMMER, g, 3, Handsome Mike–Streethomealabama, by Street Sense. O-Asterace Group, LLC, B-Dr Ross Russell (FL), T-Georgina Baxter, J-Alonso Quinonez, $14,153.
|6 (DH) —
|LIGHT US UP, g, 3, Upstart–Ukraine, by U S Ranger. ($125,000 2020 OBSMAR; $27,000 2021 OBSJAN). O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-Craig L Wheeler (FL), T-Ron G. Potts, J-Huber Villa-Gomez, $14,153.
|7—
|Shoo Shine, c, 3, Gemologist–Morning Rush, by Unbridled’s Song. ($4,500 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Ballybrit Stable, LLC, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $3,705.
|Winning Time: 1:24 2/5 (ft)
|TAM, 3RD, ALW, $32,500, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 4-17.
|5—
|JUSTAHOLIC, h, 6, Justin Phillip–Luxaholic, by Macho Uno. ($33,000 ’16 KEESEP; $40,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Lucky Man Racing LLC, B-Gabriel Duignan, Patrick Costello,Ben McElroy & John Wade (KY), T-Tom A. Clark, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $19,500.
|3—
|Jazzy Times, g, 8, Discreetly Mine–Jazzy Melissa, by Grand Slam. ($45,000 ’14 KEESEP; $460,000 2015 OBSMAR). O-Dennis F Smith, B-Rdurham Racing Llc (KY), $6,825.
|1—
|Fireman Oscar, g, 7, Law Enforcement–Brandy Bai, by Essence of Dubai. O-Peter D Mattson, B-Pete Mattson (MN), $3,250.
|Winning Time: :55 2/5 (fm)
|GG, 3RD, AOC, $32,116, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 4-17.
|4—
|TIME VOYAGE (IRE), f, 4, Raven’s Pass–Katherine Lee (IRE), by Azamour (IRE). (21,000EUR ’18 TATIRE; 11,000gns 2021 TATFEB). O-Charles, Ronald L and Gordon, Samuel, B-Thomas J Murphy (IRE), T-Manuel Badilla, J-Irving Orozco, $18,600.
|1—
|She’s So Pretty, m, 7, Stormin Fever–Cielo Dulce, by Cahill Road. ($100,000 ’15 BESOCT). O-Madden Racing, Kahuanui, Cynthia and Medearis, Kim, B-Stormy B Hull & Ginger A Samples (KY), $6,200.
|2—
|I’m a Rockette, f, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Red Hot Rocket, by Northern Devil. O-Delia, William and Lepper, Russell H, B-Patricia Wall & Bill Delia (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:46 2/5 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, AOC, $30,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 4-16.
|6—
|TAKE ME HOME, m, 5, Take Charge Indy–Big Team Little Me, by Giant’s Causeway. ($17,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Bush Racing Stable, B-Sheltowee Farm & Mariah ThoroughbredsLLC (KY), T-Anthony Farrior, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $18,000.
|5—
|My Lovely Girl, f, 4, Poseidon’s Warrior–Orlyana Queen, by Kafwain. O-Analia R Larrosa, B-Orlyana Farm (FL), $6,000.
|2—
|Lady Macho, m, 5, Mucho Macho Man–Wabanaki, by Indian Charlie. ($50,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $22,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Ultra Championship Racing LLC, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $3,000.
|Winning Time: 1:20 (ft)
|PEN, 3RD, ALW, $29,736, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-16.
|6—
|BACK SLIDER, f, 3, Old Topper–Big Easy, by Gulch. O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA), T-Todd M. Beattie, J-William P. Otero, $16,800.
|8—
|Maldives Model, f, 3, Petionville–Tahitian Pearl, by El Prado (IRE). O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm (PA), $6,720.
|9—
|Wiretap, f, 3, Tapiture–Listen In, by Wiseman’s Ferry. O-Bush Racing Stable, B-Barlar, LLC (PA), $3,696.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 4-16.
|1—
|HERO’S MAN, g, 5, Charitable Man–Hero’s Siren, by Sea Hero. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), T-James W. Casey, J-Reshawn Latchman, $17,980.
|3—
|Rush to the Castle, g, 5, Windsor Castle–B’s Wild Rush, by Wild Rush. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $5,800.
|2—
|Boaster, h, 5, Creative Cause–Kvell, by More Than Ready. O-Huntertown Farm LLC, B-Heinz Joseph Steinmann (WV), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:26 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-17.
|4—
|RIDGE WEST, g, 4, Commissioner–Braun ‘n Gold, by Forestry. O-Edwin Mundo, B-Steve M DeMaiolo &Beechwood Racing Stable LLC (OH), T-Jason DaCosta, J-Fernando Salazar Becerra, $17,400.
|3—
|Exprimir, g, 3, Wicked Strong–Simonetta, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Khadeem Galloway, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), $5,800.
|5—
|Tale of Lacey, g, 3, Tale of Ekati–Lacey’s Racey, by Stephen Got Even. ($7,500 ’19 FTKOCT; $5,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Robert C Cline, B-Joshua Cooper Mikesell & Bradley Robert Barker (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:14 4/5 (ft)
|TAM, 8TH, ALW, $28,125, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 4-17.
|4—
|DOMAIN, g, 6, Orb–Pleasant Home, by Seeking the Gold. O-Peter Vetrano, B-Phipps Stable (KY), T-Skip Einhorn, J-Isaac Castillo, $16,520.
|5—
|I Am That I Am, g, 4, Uncaptured–Caughtnthemoment, by Graeme Hall. O-Abdul Williams, B-Abdul Williams & Omani Williams (FL), $5,600.
|3—
|Obiwan, g, 4, Union Rags–Curlin’s Gold, by Curlin. ($65,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $125,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-MCR Stable, Inc, B-Scott Dilworth & Evan Dilworth (KY), $2,925.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (fm)
|CT, 8TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 4-16.
|2—
|NICE N’ BROAD, m, 5, Global Force–Broad But Nice, by Seeking Daylight. O-Theresa R Ho, B-Theresa Ho (WV), T-Anthony M. Rideoutt II, J-Wesley Ho, $16,650.
|4—
|Good Karma, f, 4, Windsor Castle–Ad Muster, by Dixie Union. O-Brown, Nicole and Brown, Ronney W, B-Ronney W Brown & Nicole Freeland (WV), $5,550.
|1—
|Three Bops, f, 4, Three Chopt Road–Favorite Princess, by Bop. O-Bybee Road Farm, B-Bybee Road Farm (WV), $2,775.
|Winning Time: :52 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 4-17.
|5—
|SPUNMAN, g, 4, Revolutionary–Southern Brass, by Domestic Dispute. O-Boyer, James A and Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-James Boyer & Lisa Boyer (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $16,725.
|7—
|Slew the Turn, g, 4, Officer Rocket (GB)–Bobbie’s the Best, by Stephen Got Even. O-Carlisle Horse Company, B-Bybee Road Farm (WV), $5,575.
|4—
|Morgan County, g, 8, Vinemeister–Tank It Like That, by Tank. O-Cristina V Mosby, B-Michael Rife (WV), $2,788.
|Winning Time: 1:20 4/5 (ft)
|GN, 2ND, ALW, $15,000, 5YO/UP, 26FT, 4-17.
|2—
|AWESOME ADRIAN, g, 8, Great Notion–River Kwai, by Valley Crossing. O-Nancy A Reed, B-Nancy Jane Austin Reed (MD), T-Katherine S. Neilson, J-Eddie Keating, $9,000.
|6—
|Rocket Star Red, g, 9, Eskendereya–Sanibel Star, by Unbridled’s Song. ($17,000 ’13 KEESEP). O-Lucy A Goelet, B-William D Graham (ON), $2,700.
|4—
|Shootist, g, 7, Smart Strike–Heatherdoesntbluff, by Old Trieste. ($350,000 ’14 KEENOV). O-Upland Partners, B-Hunter Valley (KY), $1,500.
|Winning Time: 6:26 3/5 (gd)
