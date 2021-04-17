North American Allowance Results April 17

AQU, 5TH, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 4-17.

2—

MO FAITH, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Chestoria, by Chester House. O-ELR CORP, B-E L R Corp (NY), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $39,600.

9—

Straw Into Gold, c, 3, Hard Spun–Strike It Rich, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Waterville Lake Stable, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), $14,400.

6—

Austrian, c, 4, Freud–Bella’s Flair, by Bellamy Road. ($52,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $90,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Spedale Family Racing, LLC, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC,Jamey Gibson & Windswept Stables, LLC (NY), $8,640.