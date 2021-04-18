North American Allowance Results April 18

AQU, 2ND, AOC, $74,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 4-18.

2—

GOTTA GO MO, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Hard to Stay Notgo, by More Than Ready. ($425,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Esler, Kristen L and Esler, Matt, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-John C. Kimmel, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $40,700.

5—

Silky Blue, f, 4, Hard Spun–Beautiful But Blue, by El Corredor. ($220,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $14,800.

7—

Screamin’ By, f, 4, Speightstown–Bourbonstreetgirl, by Langfuhr. ($135,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Twin Farms, LLC, Thomas N Mina & Walter S Borisenok (NY), $8,880.