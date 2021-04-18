North American Allowance Results April 18

|OP, 8TH, ALW, $106,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 4-18.
|5—
|HISSY MISSY, f, 4, Medal Count–Miracle Rose, by Awesome Again. O-Woody Juels, B-Wildwood Farms Inc (AR), T-Tammy Hornsby, J-Quincy Hamilton, $63,600.
|1—
|Zanshoes, f, 4, Commander’s Shoes–Zanzu, by Zanjero. O-Pleasant Hills Training Center, B-Pleasant Hills Training Center (AR), $21,200.
|3—
|Superstar Bea, m, 7, Kantharos–Bea D J, by D. J. Cat. ($10,000 ’14 OBSOCT; $22,000 ’15 OBSAUG). O-Robertson, Hugh H and Butzow, Barry, B-McDowell Farm (AR), $10,600.
|Winning Time: 1:46 (ft)
|KEE, 3RD, ALW, $85,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 4-18.
|5—
|DIXIEINCANDYLAND, m, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Dixieinyankeeland, by Dixie Union. ($60,000 2019 OBSJAN). O-Russ Davis Revocable Trust, B-Crossed Sabres Farm LLC (KY), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Joel Rosario, $51,000.
|3—
|Catch a Bid, m, 5, Real Solution–Elusive Champagne, by Elusive Quality. ($30,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $180,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Highlander Training Center, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $17,000.
|4—
|Amazima, m, 5, Noble Mission (GB)–Taegu, by Halo. ($25,000 ’17 KEESEP; $90,000 2018 FTMMAY; $130,000 2019 KEENOV). O-J Steven Wilson, B-Mount Brilliant Farm & Ranch, LLC (KY), $8,500.
|Winning Time: 1:02 1/5 (gd)
|KEE, 7TH, ALW, $82,232, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 4-18.
|3—
|THE CONNECTOR, g, 4, City Zip–Gleaning, by Hard Spun. ($250,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Mark Hoffman, B-Nursery Place & Robert T Manfuso (KY), T-Mark Hoffman, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $49,800.
|6—
|Oak Hill, g, 4, Distorted Humor–Tabarin, by El Prado (IRE). ($65,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Dixiana Farms LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC & Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY), $16,600.
|2—
|Star of Kodiak, g, 5, Ready’s Image–Gal from Dixie, by Dixieland Heat. O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), B-Niknar Farm, LLC (KY), $8,300.
|Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (gd)
|AQU, 6TH, ALW, $82,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-18.
|5—
|ALTAF, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Fawaarek, by Smart Strike. O-Shadwell Stable, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $45,100.
|1—
|Love and Love, m, 5, Goldencents–Fly the Colors, by Giant’s Causeway. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $12,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Ruggeri Stable, B-Carl Bennett (NY), $16,400.
|4—
|Firenze Freedom, f, 4, Istan–My Every Wish, by Langfuhr. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (NY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (ft)
|AQU, 5TH, AOC, $74,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 4-18.
|3—
|SANCTUARY CITY, c, 4, Temple City–Considerate, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). O-Messina, Edward J and Butler, William J, B-Edward J Messina & William Butler (NY), T-James W. Ferraro, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $40,700.
|1A—
|Discretionary Marq, g, 7, Discreet Cat–To Marquet, by Marquetry. O-Michael Dubb, B-Patricia Generazio (NY), $14,800.
|8—
|Big Package, g, 4, Big Brown–Mia’s First, by Malabar Gold. ($20,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Carney, Sean and Donk, David G, B-Newtown Anner Stud (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (gd)
|AQU, 2ND, AOC, $74,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 4-18.
|2—
|GOTTA GO MO, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Hard to Stay Notgo, by More Than Ready. ($425,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Esler, Kristen L and Esler, Matt, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-John C. Kimmel, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $40,700.
|5—
|Silky Blue, f, 4, Hard Spun–Beautiful But Blue, by El Corredor. ($220,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $14,800.
|7—
|Screamin’ By, f, 4, Speightstown–Bourbonstreetgirl, by Langfuhr. ($135,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Twin Farms, LLC, Thomas N Mina & Walter S Borisenok (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (gd)
|SA, 4TH, AOC, $70,048, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 4-18.
|6—
|RAKASSAH (IRE), f, 4, Night of Thunder (IRE)–Elegant Peace (IRE), by Intense Focus. (25,000EUR ’17 GOFNOV; 40,000GBP ’18 GUKAUG; 40,000gns 2019 TATHIT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-John Malone (IRE), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Jessica Pyfer, $37,800.
|3—
|Anna Fantastic, f, 4, Cyclotron–Supermodel, by Yankee Gentleman. O-Matson Racing and Headley, Karen, B-Karen Headley (CA), $16,380.
|5—
|Lofty, f, 4, Suances (GB)–Loni’s Appeal, by Successful Appeal. O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC, B-Red Baron’s Barn LLC (CA), $9,828.
|Winning Time: 1:07 4/5 (fm)
|SA, 9TH, AOC, $65,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2FT, 4-18.
|4—
|SWEETEST ANGEL, f, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Black Valentine, by Cindago. O-Kretz Racing LLC, B-Kretz Racing LLC (KY), T-George Papaprodromou, J-Kent J. Desormeaux, $37,800.
|2—
|Isn’t She Lovely, f, 3, Into Mischief–Lovely, by Pulpit. O-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds LLC and Blum, Lessee, Joshua L, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $12,600.
|9—
|Bleu Ballon, f, 3, Air Force Blue–Entrechat, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Stepaside Farm, LLC, B-Stepaside Farm LLC (KY), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:14 1/5 (fm)
