North American Allowance Results April 19

WRD, 5TH, ALW, $25,080, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-19.

1—

LA MORENA, f, 3, Kipling–Mount Stepney, by Strong Hope. O-Teodoro Delgado, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), T-Lucio Espiritu, J-Carlos Esquilin, $14,486.

5—

Maria Elena Y. G, f, 4, Sebastian County–Idle Thoughts, by Commanchero. ($7,500 2019 TEXAPR). O-Steve F Williams, B-Champion Equine Performance Horses (OK), $5,386.

8—

Do You Bileve, f, 4, Mr. Nightlinger–Summer Event, by Event of the Year. O-Patrick E Swan, B-Patrick Swan & Rose Smith (OK), $3,108.