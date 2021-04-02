North American Allowance Results April 2

GG, 3RD, ALW, $38,874, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-2.

5—

BETTOR TRIP NICK, g, 4, Boat Trip–Bettor Knot, by In Excess (IRE). O-Oetman, Gary and Pagano, Ray, B-Running Horse Equine Training Center (CA), T-Quinn Howey, J-Santos Rivera, $25,740.

2—

Baja Sur, g, 5, Smiling Tiger–Premo Copy, by Supremo. ($67,000 ’17 WASAUG). O-Maryanski, John and Janene and Schneider, Gerald, B-John Roche (WA), $6,600.

1—

Manhattan Up, g, 5, Street Boss–In the Frame, by Service Stripe. ($52,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Gust, Charles and Warren, John P, B-Kathleen McIsaac (KY), $3,960.