North American Allowance Results April 2

|AQU, 6TH, ALW, $82,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 4-2.
|1A—
|KURAMATA (IRE), c, 4, Australia (GB)–Blue Kimono (IRE), by Invincible Spirit (IRE). O-Peter M. Brant, B-White Birch Farm, T-Chad Brown, J-Irad Ortiz Jr., $45,100.
|1—
|La Hara (IRE), g, 5, Dansili (GB)–Pacific Rim (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE). (320,000EUR ’16 GOFNOV). O-Peter M Brant, B-Dayton Investments Ltd (IRE), $16,400.
|5—
|Dreams of Tomorrow, c, 4, Speightstown–Sabbatical, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Phipps Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (gd)
|AQU, 5TH, AOC, $81,480, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-2.
|2—
|CHUB WAGON, f, 4, Hey Chub–Takin the Plunge, by Lion Heart. O-Lopez, Daniel J and Chestnut, George, B-Joe-Dan Farm & George Chestnut (PA), T-Guadalupe Preciado, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $46,200.
|4—
|Timely Tradition, m, 7, First Defence–True Believer, by Smart Strike. O-Bush Racing Stable, B-Mr & Mrs Bertram R Firestone (NY), $16,800.
|3—
|Prairie Fire, m, 5, Posse–Swallow Falls, by Smoke Glacken. O-McCourt Racing, B-Mary E Eppler Racing Stable, Inc & A Leonard Pineau (NY), $10,080.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|KEE, 2ND, AOC, $80,440, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 4-2.
|6—
|RISING SEAS, f, 4, First Defence–Sea Shadow, by Jump Start. O-Colebrook, John and Colebrook, Ben, B-Ben Colebrook & John T Colebrook (KY), T-Ben Colebrook, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $49,800.
|1—
|Jeannie’s Beepbeep, m, 5, Successful Appeal–Vonnegut, by General Meeting. O-Living The Dream Stables, LLC, B-Kendel Standlee (KY), $16,600.
|2—
|Aunt Nadine, f, 4, Munnings–Union Mettle, by Dixie Union. ($37,000 ’18 KEESEP; $55,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Hardacre Farm LLC (FL), $5,740.
|Winning Time: 1:15 4/5 (ft)
|KEE, 4TH, AOC, $79,735, 3YO, F, 7F, 4-2.
|4—
|CARRIBEAN CAPER, f, 3, Speightstown–Checkupfromzneckup, by Dixie Union. ($250,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Columbine Stable LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Albert M. Stall, Jr., J-Colby J. Hernandez, $48,600.
|5—
|Tiz Splendid News, f, 3, Maclean’s Music–Tiz News, by Tiznow. ($100,000 ’18 FTKNOV). O-Well Glory 81, Inc, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $16,200.
|1—
|Divine Comedy, f, 3, Into Mischief–Via Strata, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|KEE, 5TH, ALW, $79,590, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 4-2.
|1—
|GEAR JOCKEY, c, 4, Twirling Candy–Switching Gears, by Tapit. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-George R. Arnold, II, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $48,600.
|7—
|Falkirk, g, 4, Cairo Prince–Cranberry Sauce, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($140,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-Jim Gladden, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $16,200.
|6—
|Fortuity, c, 4, The Factor–Emperesse, by Empire Maker. ($125,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Stone Farm (KY), $8,100.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (gd)
|HOU, 9TH, ALW, $50,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-1.
|3—
|ROSIE JANE, f, 3, Court Vision–I Am Jane Dough, by My Golden Song. O-Rose Mary Chandler, B-Rose Mary Chandler (TX), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $29,760.
|10—
|Bebop Baby, f, 3, Too Much Bling–Conquest Bebop, by Scat Daddy. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Douglas Scharbauer (TX), $9,920.
|8—
|True Runner, f, 4, Don Gato–Honorable Truth, by Honour and Glory. O-Peter Varga, B-Peter 4 V’s Horse Ranch (TX), $5,456.
|Winning Time: 1:06 1/5 (ft)
|GG, 3RD, ALW, $38,874, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-2.
|5—
|BETTOR TRIP NICK, g, 4, Boat Trip–Bettor Knot, by In Excess (IRE). O-Oetman, Gary and Pagano, Ray, B-Running Horse Equine Training Center (CA), T-Quinn Howey, J-Santos Rivera, $25,740.
|2—
|Baja Sur, g, 5, Smiling Tiger–Premo Copy, by Supremo. ($67,000 ’17 WASAUG). O-Maryanski, John and Janene and Schneider, Gerald, B-John Roche (WA), $6,600.
|1—
|Manhattan Up, g, 5, Street Boss–In the Frame, by Service Stripe. ($52,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Gust, Charles and Warren, John P, B-Kathleen McIsaac (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 3RD, AOC, $30,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 4-1.
|4—
|DONTMESAWITHME, g, 4, Fast Anna–Paloma Mesa, by Sky Mesa. O-Jackson, Stephen G and Debbie, B-Dr Stephen G Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), T-Flint W. Stites, J-Darius Thorpe, $18,600.
|3—
|Fu Man Sue, g, 4, Sky Mesa–My Sister Sue, by Broken Vow. O-Jackson, Stephen G and Debbie, B-Dr Steve Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), $6,000.
|6—
|Another Victory, r, 5, Discreet Cat–Victory Pool, by Victory Gallop. O-New Farm, B-New Farm (WV), $3,000.
|Winning Time: 1:26 4/5 (gd)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 4-1.
|3—
|SPURN, c, 3, Hunt Crossing–Tor, by Rock Slide. O-Gerasimos Moschonas, B-Ronald R Kilbourne (WV), T-Gerasimos Moschonas, J-Victor Rodriguez, $17,250.
|8—
|River Crosroad Rvf, g, 4, Fiber Sonde–Mama Jon, by Real Quiet. O-Rolling Hills Racing Stable LLC, B-RVF Riverview Farms LLC (WV), $5,750.
|1—
|Golden Key, g, 3, Uncle Lino–Golden Debutante, by Malibu Moon. O-Ronney W Brown, B-Francis W Daniel III & Ronney W Brown (WV), $2,875.
|Winning Time: :52 3/5 (gd)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 4-1.
|5—
|MISS WAVE, f, 4, Midshipman–Miss Elusive, by Elusive Quality. O-John D McKee, B-John McKee (WV), T-John D. McKee, J-Reshawn Latchman, $16,800.
|1—
|Charitable Any, m, 5, Charitable Man–Any Mischief, by Medford. O-Hume Stables, B-Lost Acres Farm (WV), $5,600.
|4—
|Eternal Heart, f, 4, First Samurai–Stolen Heart, by Ecton Park. ($50,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-WJG Legacy Equine, B-James Miller Jr (WV), $2,800.
|Winning Time: :54 (gd)
Leave a Reply