North American Allowance Results April 20

|PRX, 10TH, ALW, $43,010, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-19.
|1—
|GLORY DIA, f, 4, Dialed In–Barb’s Glory, by Sun King. ($7,500 ’18 KEESEP). O-The Hakim’s Stable LLC, B-Michael ORorke (KY), T-Mario A. Dominguez, J-Angel Castillo, $24,000.
|10—
|Map of America, f, 4, Liam’s Map–Yolie’s Choice, by Silver Deputy. ($10,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-M3 Racing Stable, B-Martha Jane Mulholland & Candyland Farm (KY), $8,000.
|2—
|Capital Q, f, 4, El Padrino–She Craves Capital, by Sharp Humor. O-Richard Ciavardone, B-Rich Ciavardone (PA), $6,160.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 6TH, ALW, $32,500, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-20.
|2—
|LA ALHAMBRA, f, 3, Danza–Dancewiththemaster, by Dance Master. O-Arnaldo Monge, B-Jerry Seymour (KY), T-Rey Hernandez, J-Edgar Morales, $19,500.
|5—
|Danceswithbourbon, f, 3, Outwork–Crimson Spire, by Gone West. ($18,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Euclid Racing LLC, B-John Trumbulovic (KY), $6,500.
|6—
|Next Time You Win, f, 3, Not This Time–Etchacat, by Tale of the Cat. ($20,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Udder Nonsense Racing Stables, B-Amy Bayle, Allen Racing LLC & Robyn Theobald (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:13 4/5 (ft)
|WRD, 9TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-20.
|2—
|JULIARD HONOR, f, 4, Magna Graduate–Juliard, by Dixieland Band. O-Crain, Kirby J and Park, Richard, B-Clark O Brewster (OK), T-Scott E. Young, J-Alfredo Triana Jr., $15,352.
|3—
|Green Eyed Belle, f, 3, Pollard’s Vision–Jealous Ellis, by Ocean Terrace. O-Harmony Stable LLC, B-Harmony Stable LLC (OK), $5,704.
|4—
|Tesuque, m, 5, Paddy O’Prado–Jill Marie, by Proud Accolade. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Cowboy Stables, LLC (OK), $3,291.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (ft)
|TUP, 10TH, ALW, $18,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-19.
|5—
|FLYING TO THE LINE, m, 5, Boisterous–Sky Diver, by Tale of the Cat. O-Stable H M A, B-Gary Barber (CA), T-Justin R. Evans, J-Daniel P. Vergara, $11,470.
|6—
|Gold Included, f, 4, Goldencents–Include the Aussie, by Include. ($25,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Caraman, Michael and Walker, Mark, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $3,700.
|7—
|Artistic Ministry, m, 6, Ministers Wild Cat–Malibu Artiste, by Malibu Moon. O-Jeremy Ramsland, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA), $1,850.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|TUP, 9TH, ALW, $16,500, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-19.
|10—
|MY FIRST PEARL, f, 3, First Samurai–Pearly Blue, by Empire Maker. ($6,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Eikleberry, Kevin and Yother, J Lloyd, B-Dr John A Chandler (KY), T-Kevin Eikleberry, J-Francisco Garcia, $9,616.
|1—
|Smooth Rithms, f, 3, Algorithms–Satin Smooth, by Giant’s Causeway. ($4,500 ’19 KEEJAN; $20,000 ’19 WASAUG). O-Tim M Bankers, B-Highclere, Inc (KY), $3,102.
|9—
|Nova Star, f, 3, Southern Image–Shezamusing, by Comic Strip. O-Jeremy Ramsland, B-Sandra Nickols (CA), $1,552.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
Leave a Reply