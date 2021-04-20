North American Allowance Results April 20

TUP, 10TH, ALW, $18,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-19.

5—

FLYING TO THE LINE, m, 5, Boisterous–Sky Diver, by Tale of the Cat. O-Stable H M A, B-Gary Barber (CA), T-Justin R. Evans, J-Daniel P. Vergara, $11,470.

6—

Gold Included, f, 4, Goldencents–Include the Aussie, by Include. ($25,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Caraman, Michael and Walker, Mark, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $3,700.

7—

Artistic Ministry, m, 6, Ministers Wild Cat–Malibu Artiste, by Malibu Moon. O-Jeremy Ramsland, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA), $1,850.