North American Allowance Results April 23

OP, 9TH, AOC, $106,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-23.

6—

HEART FULL OF SOUL, f, 3, Violence–Heart Seeker, by Not for Love. ($14,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Robertson, Hugh H and Erwin, Gregory, B-Kingston Thoroughbreds llc (MD), T-McLean Robertson, J-Francisco Arrieta, $63,600.

7—

Becca’s Rocket, f, 3, Orb–Idoitmyway, by Unbridled’s Song. ($47,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Norman, Mark and Norman Stables LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $21,200.

4—

Miss Twenty, f, 3, Bodemeister–Dinner’s Out (GB), by War Front. ($6,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Christopher C Wackman, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $10,600.