North American Allowance Results April 23

|OP, 7TH, AOC, $108,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-23.
|3—
|RAGGEDY ANNIE, f, 4, Union Rags–Eye Candy Annie, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Clark O Brewster, B-Jennifer Kaak &Thoroughbreds By Design, LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $63,000.
|2—
|Euro Me, m, 6, Euroears–Pick Me Up, by Yankee Gentleman. O-F Dewaine Loy, B-Richard Carman (AR), $23,000.
|5—
|Miss Antioch, f, 4, Jonesboro–Dancingwithpassion, by Dancing Crown. O-Gerald Prince, B-Gerald E Prince (AR), $11,500.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 4TH, ALW, $106,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-23.
|5—
|BACKGROUND, g, 4, Khozan–Ephyra, by Corinthian. O-Giddyup Stables, LLC, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), T-Michael Puhich, J-Rocco Bowen, $63,600.
|2—
|Necker Island, c, 4, Hard Spun–Jenny’s Rocket, by Mr. Greeley. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Daniels, Raymond, Scherr, Wayne and Will Harbut Racing, LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $21,200.
|3—
|Polar Wind, g, 4, Super Saver–Wind Gust, by Dynaformer. O-Contreras Stable Inc and Victory Stables, LLC, B-Pam & Martin Wygod (KY), $10,600.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 9TH, AOC, $106,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-23.
|6—
|HEART FULL OF SOUL, f, 3, Violence–Heart Seeker, by Not for Love. ($14,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Robertson, Hugh H and Erwin, Gregory, B-Kingston Thoroughbreds llc (MD), T-McLean Robertson, J-Francisco Arrieta, $63,600.
|7—
|Becca’s Rocket, f, 3, Orb–Idoitmyway, by Unbridled’s Song. ($47,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Norman, Mark and Norman Stables LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $21,200.
|4—
|Miss Twenty, f, 3, Bodemeister–Dinner’s Out (GB), by War Front. ($6,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Christopher C Wackman, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $10,600.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|BEL, 6TH, AOC, $94,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/4MT, 4-23.
|2—
|VIRGINIA JOY (GER), f, 4, Soldier Hollow (GB)–Virginia Sun (GER), by Doyen (IRE). (975,000EUR 2020 ARQARC). O-Peter M Brant, B-Gestut Auenquelle (GER), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $51,700.
|3—
|Capital Structure (GB), f, 4, Lope de Vega (IRE)–Moi Meme (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). (200,000gns 2018 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables Inc., B-Fortescue Bloodstock (GB), $18,800.
|1—
|Crystalle, f, 4, Palace Malice–Undo, by Flatter. ($220,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Gary Barber, B-Glendalough LLC (KY), $11,280.
|Winning Time: 2:02 (fm)
|BEL, 3RD, AOC, $91,180, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 4-23.
|1—
|MISS BRAZIL, f, 3, Palace Malice–Baytree, by Forestry. ($170,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Team D and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Haymarket Farm LLC (KY), T-Anthony W. Dutrow, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $51,700.
|3—
|Slam Dunk, f, 4, Into Mischief–Easy Slam, by Grand Slam. ($185,000 ’17 KEENOV; $450,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Magic Cap Stables, B-Jay Goodwin, Meredith Krupp, Indian Creek & Rick Smith (KY), $18,800.
|5—
|Invaluable, f, 4, Include–Overvalued, by Forest Grove. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Alfred, Richard and Valente, Roddy J, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $11,280.
|Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (ft)
|KEE, 7TH, ALW, $82,744, 4YO/UP, 1 3/16MT, 4-23.
|2—
|BAKERS BAY, g, 5, More Than Ready–Abaco, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Phipps Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $49,800.
|6—
|Kentucky Ghost, g, 4, Ghostzapper–Closing Range, by After Market. ($180,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-BBN Racing, LLC, B-Blue Devil Racing Stable, LLC (KY), $16,600.
|5—
|Ocean Atlantique, c, 4, American Pharoah–Tare Green, by Giant’s Causeway. ($275,000 ’18 KEESEP; 1,100,000EUR 2019 ARQMAY). O-Mrs RG Hillen, B-Indian Creek (KY), $8,300.
|Winning Time: 1:54 1/5 (gd)
|KEE, 5TH, ALW, $78,344, 3YO, 1 1/8MT, 4-23.
|8—
|FLORIFORM, c, 3, Into Mischief–July Jasmine, by Empire Maker. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-John R. Velazquez, $48,600.
|1—
|Cellist, c, 3, Big Blue Kitten–Cello, by English Channel. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $16,200.
|5—
|Crew Dragon, c, 3, Exaggerator–Go Go Dana, by Malibu Moon. ($110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Kinsman Stable, B-Lee McMillin & Eric Buckley (KY), $5,570.
|Winning Time: 1:49 4/5 (gd)
|SA, 3RD, AOC, $65,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2FT, 4-23.
|5—
|ANOTHER EDDIE, f, 3, Square Eddie–Dani Reese, by High Demand. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), T-Ben D. A. Cecil, J-Mario Gutierrez, $37,800.
|3—
|Dylans Wild Cat, f, 3, Ministers Wild Cat–Mommacat, by Square Eddie. O-Sunnyside Capital Ventures, B-Papa Gallo Racing (CA), $12,600.
|1—
|Mucha Woman, f, 3, Empire Way–Black Bird Rock, by Flower Alley. ($2,000 ’19 FTCYRL). O-GNO Racing Club, Aldabbagh, Omar, Branch, William A and Rothblum, Steve, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (fm)
|PIM, 10TH, ALW, $44,646, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 4-23.
|2—
|DESBORDES, f, 4, Central Banker–Last Rendezvous, by Bates Motel. ($95,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Super C Racing Inc, B-Robert Beller & Shirley Aidekman-Kaye (NY), T-Kieron Magee, J-Carol Cedeno, $23,940.
|5—
|Sweet Home Dixie, m, 5, Done Talking–Overdue Slew, by Slew City Slew. O-Franklin G Smith, Sr, B-Franklin G Smith Sr (SC), $8,820.
|6—
|Judi Blue Eyes, m, 5, Cal Nation–Sassy Love, by Valley Crossing. O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Michael J Harrison DVM (MD), $6,006.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $41,400, 4YO/UP, 1 3/8MT, 4-23.
|5—
|PILLAR MOUNTAIN (IRE), h, 6, Kodiac (GB)–Bryanstown (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (60,000gns ’15 TATDEC). O-Team Valor International, LLC, B-Bernard Cooke (IRE), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Joe Bravo, $24,000.
|1—
|Salute the Colonel, g, 7, Colonel John–Pure Disco, by Disco Rico. O-Sword and Shield Stable and Rousso, David, B-Patricia Generazio (FL), $9,800.
|6—
|Basha, h, 7, Uncle Mo–Lemonette, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($130,000 ’15 FTKOCT; $230,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Baciagaloop Stables, B-Normandy Farm LLC (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 2:14 4/5 (fm)
|LS, 5TH, AOC, $37,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 4-22.
|3—
|UPTOWNBLINGITHOME, f, 4, Too Much Bling–Island Artist, by Artie Schiller. O-Hutka, Marcus D and Henningsgard, Jon R, B-Jon Henningsgard & Dr Marcus Hudka DVM (TX), T-Carlos A Padilla, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $22,380.
|1A—
|Chikara, m, 5, First Samurai–Song of My Heart, by Songandaprayer. ($100,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Claiming Game Racing, B-Gary Tussey (KY), $7,460.
|6—
|Quick Quick Quick, m, 6, Tiago–Quick Town, by Cape Town. O-Boyer, Richard, Boyer, Karen M and Rinn, Rick, B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY), $4,103.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|LS, 8TH, AOC, $36,375, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-23.
|11—
|SHERIFF BROWN, g, 5, Curlin–Rose’s Desert, by Desert God. O-Joe Peacock, B-Joe Peacock (KY), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Ty Kennedy, $22,500.
|2—
|Tut’s Revenge, g, 5, Eskendereya–Cat Five’ O, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Claim To Fame Stable, B-Lane Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $7,500.
|5—
|Rotation, h, 5, Tapit–Free Spin, by Olympio. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $4,125.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|PIM, 7TH, ALW, $36,050, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-23.
|6—
|PROPER ATTIRE, f, 3, Imagining–Inspired Say Eye, by Two Punch. ($1,000 ’18 FTMDEC; $26,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Bird Mobberley LLC, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman (MD), T-John E. Salzman, Jr., J-Charlie Marquez, $19,950.
|2—
|Juror Number Four, f, 3, Into Mischief–Tasha’s Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($100,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-Classic Thoroughbred XXIX (MD), $7,350.
|4—
|Be Good, f, 4, Bandbox–Dearie Be Good, by Scrimshaw. O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Hillwood Stables, LLC (MD), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|LS, 8TH, AOC, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-22.
|3 (DH) —
|PICKENS, c, 4, Goldencents–Ebony Run, by El Corredor. ($50,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Heiligbrodt, L William and Corinne, B-DW2 Equine, LLC (LA), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $13,520.
|1A (DH) —
|SCARLETTSBLACKJACK, g, 6, Malibu Wesley–Mardi Gras Lady, by Leestown. O-Broberg, Karl and Thompson, Stephen, B-J R Stables LLC (LA), T-Karl Broberg, J-Ry Eikleberry, $13,520.
|5—
|St. Louie Guy, g, 7, Kantharos–Red Hot Jul, by Essence of Dubai. ($32,000 ’15 OBSAUG). O-Mongo Racing, B-Lucy Edwards and Randell Edwards (FL), $3,718.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
