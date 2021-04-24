North American Allowance Results April 24

BEL, 7TH, AOC, $96,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 4-24.

1—

LOOKING AT BIKINIS, h, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Bikini Beauty, by Bernardini. ($45,000 ’17 KEESEP; $240,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Long Lake Stable LLC, Madaket Stables LLC, Coleman, Thomas and Doheny Racing Stable, B-Neil Jones (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Javier Castellano, $52,800.

2—

American Power, h, 6, Power Broker–Catch the Spirit, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Goldfarb, Sanford J, Goldfarb, Irwin and Estate of Ira Davis, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $19,200.

7—

Wicked Trick, g, 6, Hat Trick (JPN)–Classic Chic, by Sky Classic. O-Rice, Linda and Cooper, Stephen G, B-Corrigan Racing Stable, Inc (KY), $11,520.