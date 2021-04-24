North American Allowance Results April 24

|CD, 7TH, ALW, $116,295, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-24.
|4—
|FORTUITY, c, 4, The Factor–Emperesse, by Empire Maker. ($125,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Stone Farm (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $67,608.
|6—
|Gershwin, c, 3, Distorted Humor–Music Note, by A.P. Indy. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $23,600.
|5—
|Manitowish, c, 3, Carpe Diem–Urbanini, by Bernardini. ($175,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Bakke, Jim and Isbister, Gerald, B-Tolo Thoroughbreds (KY), $11,800.
|Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (sy)
|OP, 7TH, AOC, $107,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-24.
|1—
|BEST KEPT SECRET, m, 5, Line of David–Secretsoftheheart, by Put It Back. O-Tracy Hersman, B-Flying H Stables, LLC (KY), T-Robert N. Cline, J-Kelsi Harr, $64,200.
|3—
|Blessed Again, m, 5, Paynter–Swiss Army Wife, by Colonel John. ($20,000 ’16 KEENOV; $25,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Glynn A Puryear, Jr, B-ERJ Racing (KY), $21,400.
|2—
|Beach Flower, m, 8, Flower Alley–Hogan Beach, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($30,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Robertson, Hugh H, Mentz, John, and Larson, Jeff, B-T/C Stable, LLC (KY), $10,700.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|OP, 9TH, AOC, $106,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-24.
|3—
|AMERICAN DUBAI, h, 8, E Dubai–Smash Review, by Bates Motel. ($13,000 ’13 FTMDEC; $35,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Flying P Stable, B-Mrs C Oliver Iselin III (VA), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-David Cohen, $63,600.
|1—
|Bankit, h, 5, Central Banker–Sister in Arms, by Colonel John. ($85,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $260,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Hidden Brook Farm, LLC & Blue Devil Racing (NY), $21,200.
|2—
|Beaver Hat, c, 4, Istan–Beret, by Royal Academy. O-Vanier, Nancy A and Williamson, Lyda, B-Nancy Vanier & Lyda Williamson (KY), $10,600.
|Winning Time: 1:50 (ft)
|BEL, 7TH, AOC, $96,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 4-24.
|1—
|LOOKING AT BIKINIS, h, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Bikini Beauty, by Bernardini. ($45,000 ’17 KEESEP; $240,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Long Lake Stable LLC, Madaket Stables LLC, Coleman, Thomas and Doheny Racing Stable, B-Neil Jones (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Javier Castellano, $52,800.
|2—
|American Power, h, 6, Power Broker–Catch the Spirit, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Goldfarb, Sanford J, Goldfarb, Irwin and Estate of Ira Davis, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $19,200.
|7—
|Wicked Trick, g, 6, Hat Trick (JPN)–Classic Chic, by Sky Classic. O-Rice, Linda and Cooper, Stephen G, B-Corrigan Racing Stable, Inc (KY), $11,520.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)
|BEL, 3RD, ALW, $92,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 4-24.
|1—
|THE QUEENS JULES, g, 6, Scat Daddy–Riverboat Queen, by English Channel. ($80,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Pharm Boys LLC and Curcio, Robert, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (KY), T-Chris J. Englehart, J-Trevor McCarthy, $50,600.
|4—
|Mr Phil, g, 4, Mr Speaker–Appeal to the Win, by Successful Appeal. ($30,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Cammarota Racing LLC, B-Peter Berglar Racing Interests LLC & Narola, LLC (KY), $18,400.
|3—
|Mister Winston, c, 4, Lookin At Lucky–Fi, by Langfuhr. ($140,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Brant, Peter M and LaPenta, Robert V, B-BOTTOM LINE STABLES INC, RowlandHancock & Dick Walker (KY), $11,040.
|Winning Time: 1:24 2/5 (ft)
|BEL, 4TH, ALW, $92,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 4-24.
|6—
|PUBLICATION, f, 4, Tapit–Filimbi, by Mizzen Mast. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Javier Castellano, $50,600.
|1—
|High Opinion, f, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–More Respect, by More Than Ready. ($130,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Woodford Racing, LLC and Team D, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (KY), $18,400.
|3—
|Stolen Holiday, f, 4, War Front–Silk and Scarlet (GB), by Sadler’s Wells. ($750,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Annette Allen, B-Orpendale (KY), $11,040.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (fm)
|BEL, 2ND, ALW, $80,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 4-24.
|8—
|CLASSIC COLORS, f, 3, Street Sense–Flaunted, by Tale of the Cat. ($170,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Harrell Ventures, LLC, Beitz, Kenneth G, Beitz, Gail P and West Point Thoroughbreds, B-John Lauriello (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $44,000.
|4—
|English Breeze, f, 4, English Channel–Dreaming of Cara, by North Light (IRE). O-Funky Munky Stable LLC, B-Richard Greeley (NY), $16,000.
|2—
|Magnetique, f, 4, Normandy Invasion–Als Delight, by Wayne County (IRE). ($27,000 ’17 FTNOCT; $25,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $85,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Victory Racing Partners and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Fountain Spring Stable & Donna Sammons (NY), $9,600.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (fm)
|SA, 10TH, AOC, $70,900, 4YO/UP, 7F, 4-24.
|4—
|SHOOTERS SHOOT, g, 4, Competitive Edge–Repeat, by Bernardini. ($90,000 ’17 KEENOV; $70,000 ’18 KEESEP; $300,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC and Hudock, Dan, B-Nancy C Shuford (KY), T-Peter Eurton, J-Umberto Rispoli, $39,000.
|7—
|Canadian Pride, g, 4, Creative Cause–On the Menu, by Canadian Frontier. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $13,000.
|5—
|Fashionably Fast, g, 6, Lucky Pulpit–Fall Fashion, by Forestry. O-Harris Farms, Inc, Antonsen, Per and Nicoletti, John A, B-Harris Farms (CA), $10,140.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)
|SA, 11TH, ALW, $65,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2FT, 4-24.
|10—
|KRISTI’S TIGER, f, 4, Smiling Tiger–Lottawampum, by Indian Charlie. ($29,000 2019 FTCJUN). O-Bell, Richard A and Brewster, Clark O, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC & Alan Klein (CA), T-Thomas Ray Bell, II, J-Umberto Rispoli, $37,800.
|5—
|That’s Amare, f, 4, Unusual Heat–Amare, by Flatter. O-Naify, Marsha, Nilforushan, Ali and Nilforushan, Francie, B-Ali Nilforushan (CA), $12,600.
|4—
|Bella D, f, 4, Decarchy–Bella Viaggia, by Good Journey. O-Harney, Patrick and Hudson, Tom, B-SLO Racing Stable (CA), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (fm)
|***D’s Lovely Sophia finished second but was disqualified and placed last of 10.
|SA, 7TH, ALW, $65,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2FT, 4-23.
|5—
|FRATELLI, g, 5, Munnings–Awesome Annie, by Awesome Gambler. O-Slam Dunk Racing and Newman, Roger H, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $37,800.
|3—
|Johnny Podres, g, 4, Grazen–Malibu Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $12,600.
|4—
|Luvluv, g, 4, Lakerville–Lucera (IRE), by Fasliyev. O-Dupuis, Francoise, Dupuis, Jean Pierre and Neumann, Michael, B-Michael Neumann & Francoise Dupuis (CA), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:15 3/5 (fm)
|SA, 4TH, AOC, $63,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 4-24.
|3—
|SECRET CLUB, g, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Secret Mountain, by Mt. Livermore. O-Harris Farms, Inc, B-Harris Farms (CA), T-Sean McCarthy, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $37,800.
|1—
|George Herman Ruth, g, 4, Grazen–Shesabronxbomber, by Afleet Alex. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $12,600.
|6—
|Table for Ten, g, 5, Acclamation–Mesaatmimiscafe, by Sky Mesa. O-Joe L Turner, B-Old English Rancho (CA), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:49 2/5 (fm)
|PIM, 4TH, AOC, $50,985, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-24.
|4—
|WORKIN ON A DREAM, g, 6, Jersey Town–Roberto’s Heat, by Heatseeker (IRE). ($22,000 ’16 KEESEP; $60,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Steven L Walfish, B-Joel Zamzow (KY), T-Robin L. Graham, J-Charlie Marquez, $25,650.
|3—
|Hanalei’s Houdini, g, 5, Jersey Town–Hanalei Bay, by Exploit. ($6,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Robert D Bone, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), $12,285.
|1—
|Awesome D J, g, 5, Awesome Again–High Definition, by Richter Scale. ($35,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Maria V Corrales, B-Adena Springs & Mr & Mrs Richard S Kaster (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 3RD, AOC, $41,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-24.
|1—
|MILES AHEAD, g, 4, Competitive Edge–Jennie R., by Awesome Again. ($120,000 ’18 KEESEP; $175,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Melin, David, Ellman, Leon and Plesa, Laurie, B-Nicholas M Lotz & Betsy Kelley (KY), T-Edward Plesa, Jr., J-Paco Lopez, $24,600.
|2—
|Wind of Change (BRZ), h, 6, Forestry–Academia Real, by Banker’s Gold. O-Daniel Alonso, B-Haras Sao Jose Da Serra (BRZ), $9,020.
|4—
|Cool Arrow, g, 7, Into Mischief–Phoenicia, by Mr Purple. ($120,000 ’15 FTSAUG; $50,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-H Allen Poindexter (KY), $4,920.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|LS, 8TH, AOC, $37,500, 3YO/UP, 5F, 4-24.
|3—
|ABOUT OUR TIME, g, 7, Lewis Michael–Korny Sue, by Gilded Time. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-James Michael Hobbs (IA), T-Karl Broberg, J-Ry Eikleberry, $22,500.
|6—
|My Boanerges, g, 5, Diabolical–Rules Like a Girl, by Roman Ruler. O-Nancy L Lock, B-Nancy Lock (NM), $7,500.
|11—
|Tiz Alluptome Now, h, 6, Morning Line–Affidavit, by Corinthian. ($15,500 2017 TEXAPR). O-The Estate of Jim McGuire, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $4,125.
|Winning Time: :57 4/5 (ft)
|LS, 9TH, AOC, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-24.
|2—
|ALGEBRA, g, 4, Algorithms–Lithe, by Lookin At Lucky. O-Blackhorse Farm LLC (Sutton), B-Joseph W Sutton (TX), T-Danny Pish, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $19,980.
|1—
|Shifty Henry, g, 5, Silver City–Coryphee, by Hadif. ($6,500 ’17 TEXAUG; $10,000 2018 TEXAPR). O-Farmers Fillies Racing, B-Ronald Ellerbee & Margaret Ellerbee (TX), $6,660.
|12—
|Good Judgment, c, 4, Too Much Bling–Libbies Mission, by Global Mission. ($22,000 2019 TEXAPR). O-Lyons, Michael P, Brewster, Clark O and Lair, Montgomery, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), $3,663.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|LS, 7TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 4-24.
|10—
|JUBELLA, f, 3, Mineshaft–Pretty Valentine, by Macho Uno. O-BG Stables and Shaby, Selman, B-BG Stables & Selman Shaby (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Ty Kennedy, $20,040.
|5—
|Gurkha Gold (IRE), f, 3, The Gurkha (IRE)–Ghizlaan, by Seeking the Gold. ($80,000 2019 KEESEP). O-Russell Welch, B-Lynch Bages, Camas Park & Summerhill B/S (IRE), $6,680.
|11—
|Fashion Rage, f, 3, Will Take Charge–Final Mesa, by Sky Mesa. O-Tom R Durant, B-Tom Durant (KY), $3,674.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (ft)
|***Gurkha Gold finished first but was disqualified and placed second.
|SRP, 8TH, ALW, $32,300, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 4-23.
|5 (DH) —
|WHO’S ASKING, f, 3, Stephanotis–Eagaletto, by Capote. (C$8,500 ’19 BRCSEP). O-Nancy Betts, B-Wil-a-Way Farm (BC), T-Dan H. Dennison, J-Enrique Portillo Gomez, $13,600.
|8 (DH) —
|ROCKIN O, g, 4, Silver Saint–Bella Cash, by Chromite. ($2,000 ’18 COLAUG). O-Long, Vaughn and West, Jeff, B-Glen Scott (CO), T-Vaughn Long, J-Francisco Amparan, $13,600.
|7—
|Provost, c, 4, Street Boss–Tourist Trap, by Sightseeing. ($210,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Jaime, Laura, Westside Racing Stable and Hardy, Amy, B-John R Penn (KY), $3,400.
|Winning Time: :52 1/5 (ft)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $31,600, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-23.
|2—
|LITERALLY, g, 4, Great Notion–Forlorn Hope, by Slew City Slew. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), T-Rodrigo Madrigal, Sr., J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $18,960.
|6—
|Prince of Rain, g, 4, El Padrino–Cimarron Rain, by Indian Charlie. O-Z and Z Stables, B-Angelo Zalalas (PA), $6,320.
|4—
|Inhonorofthemoon, g, 6, Reflect Times (JPN)–Shotzys Prize Nick, by Patton. O-Short Straw Stable, B-Debra James (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|PEN, 7TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 4-23.
|6—
|BESS, m, 5, Mineshaft–Brenda Leigh, by Forest Wildcat. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Roger A Nickol, B-Jack Swain III (KY), T-Erin C. McClellan, J-Julio A. Hernandez, $16,800.
|2—
|Lake Chicot, f, 4, Oxbow–Generata, by Mizzen Mast. ($2,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Jagger Inc, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $5,600.
|7—
|Bearakontie, f, 4, Karakontie (JPN)–French Dip, by Speightstown. (C$70,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Robert Johnston, B-Spring Farm (ON), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|CHL, 5TH, ALW, $13,950, 5YO/UP, A3MT, 4-24.
|3—
|MOTIVATIONAL, g, 9, Afleet Express–Twinkler, by Benny the Dip. O-Tantivy Racing LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), T-Ted Thompson, J-Thomas Garner, $9,000.
|4—
|Storm Team, g, 7, Candy Ride (ARG)–Stormy Dixie, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Williams, Sheila J and Northwoods Stable, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $2,700.
|2—
|Huyana, g, 6, Malibu Moon–Pitamakan, by Danzig. O-EHB Racing, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $1,500.
|Winning Time: 6:40 1/5 (gd)
