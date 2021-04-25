North American Allowance Results April 25

CD, 10TH, AOC, $119,824, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-24.

8—

BAYERNESS, f, 4, Bayern–Weight No More, by Pure Prize. ($170,000 ’18 KEESEP; $350,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Belladonna Racing, LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), T-Cherie DeVaux, J-Luis Saez, $69,328.

2—

Lady Rocket, f, 4, Tale of the Cat–Allons Danser, by Eskendereya. ($27,000 ’17 KEENOV; $60,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $420,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc and Ten Strike Racing, B-La Ciega LLC & Tale Of The Cat Syndicate (KY), $24,200.

1—

Sterling Miss, m, 6, Mutadda–Sterling Madame, by Unbridled Energy. O-Exelby, Randy, Mayo, Tom and Tagg Team Racing, B-Paul Van Doren (KY), $12,100.