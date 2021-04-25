North American Allowance Results April 25

|CD, 10TH, AOC, $119,824, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-24.
|8—
|BAYERNESS, f, 4, Bayern–Weight No More, by Pure Prize. ($170,000 ’18 KEESEP; $350,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Belladonna Racing, LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), T-Cherie DeVaux, J-Luis Saez, $69,328.
|2—
|Lady Rocket, f, 4, Tale of the Cat–Allons Danser, by Eskendereya. ($27,000 ’17 KEENOV; $60,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $420,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc and Ten Strike Racing, B-La Ciega LLC & Tale Of The Cat Syndicate (KY), $24,200.
|1—
|Sterling Miss, m, 6, Mutadda–Sterling Madame, by Unbridled Energy. O-Exelby, Randy, Mayo, Tom and Tagg Team Racing, B-Paul Van Doren (KY), $12,100.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (sy)
|OP, 9TH, AOC, $106,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-25.
|1—
|CANDURA, m, 5, Into Mischief–Holloween Candy, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($240,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Breffni Farm (KY), T-John W. Sadler, J-Cristian A. Torres, $63,600.
|5—
|True Castle, m, 5, Yes It’s True–American Castle, by Quiet American. O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), $21,200.
|3—
|Compelling Smile, f, 4, Constitution–Mia and Molly, by Giant’s Causeway. ($22,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Giddyup Stables, LLC and Mark DeDomenico LLC, B-Rose Hill Farm & TNIP LLC (KY), $10,600.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 8TH, AOC, $105,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-25.
|2—
|BATTLE BLING, f, 3, Vancouver (AUS)–Soleil Rouge, by E Dubai. ($47,000 ’18 KEENOV; $110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Lieblong, Alex and JoAnn, B-Royal Oak Farm, LLC & E Kiely (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $63,000.
|4—
|Marion Francis, f, 3, Constitution–Sophie’s Destiny, by Two Punch. ($75,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $50,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $150,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and 4K2 Stables LLC, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $21,000.
|3—
|Dream Princess, f, 3, Bodemeister–Humor Me, by Indian Charlie. ($18,000 ’19 KEESEP; $100,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Knowles Bloodstock Inc (KY), $10,500.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|BEL, 8TH, AOC, $89,240, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-25.
|3—
|MIDNIGHT OBSESSION, f, 3, Overanalyze–Halo Hollie, by Halo’s Image. O-Main Line Racing Stable, B-Four Bucks Racing (PA), T-John C. Servis, J-Trevor McCarthy, $50,600.
|5—
|Iced Latte, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Malibu Prayer, by Malibu Moon. ($250,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $18,400.
|1—
|Suspended Campaign, f, 3, Honor Code–Comedia, by Smart Strike. ($140,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Dublin Fjord Stables LLC, B-Indian Creek (KY), $11,040.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (sy)
|BEL, 7TH, ALW, $80,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-25.
|4—
|SUMMER BREW, f, 3, Summer Front–Smitten by Gold, by Medallist. ($42,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-NY Final Furlong Racing Stable and Maspeth Stable, B-Michele W Peters (NY), T-Jorge R. Abreu, J-Manuel Franco, $44,000.
|10—
|Bankers Daughter, f, 4, Central Banker–Lazeka, by Belong to Me. O-High Over Stables, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC &High Over Stables (NY), $16,000.
|6—
|Rainbow Gal, f, 3, Bustin Stones–Holiday Showers, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Noda Brothers, LLC and Celeritas Racing LLC, B-Edward L Shapoff (NY), $9,600.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (sy)
|SA, 5TH, ALW, $71,260, 4YO/UP, 6FT, 4-25.
|2—
|GREGORIAN CHANT (GB), g, 5, Gregorian (IRE)–Tabrina (IRE), by Fasliyev. (7,000gns ’16 TATDEC; 23,000EUR ’17 TATIRE). O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael, B-Clarendon Farm (GB), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $42,000.
|1—
|Bombard, g, 8, War Front–Witty, by Distorted Humor. O-Bass II, Perry R, Bass, Ramona S, Dilschneider, Adele B and Hancock, II, Waddell W, B-Raydelz Stable (KY), $14,000.
|5—
|Chaos Theory, g, 6, Curlin–Chaotic Cat, by Tale of the Cat. ($260,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-David A Bernsen, LLC, Cady, Todd, Gans, Doug, Jacobs, Gary, Katz, Larry M, Lambert, Jeffrey and Underhill, Peter G, B-Bluewater Sales & Mike Carpenter (KY), $8,400.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (fm)
|SA, 6TH, AOC, $64,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 4-25.
|3—
|AGAMEMNON, g, 4, Grazen–Queen Nefertiti, by Salt Lake. O-Tigertail Ranch, B-Tigertail Ranch (CA), T-Ronald L. McAnally, J-Jose Valdivia, Jr., $37,800.
|1—
|Shady Empire, g, 4, Empire Way–River Kiss, by Awesome Gambler. O-Brown, Jr, Edward J, Brown, Debi and Lovingier, Terry C, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $12,600.
|7—
|Coalinga Road, g, 4, Quality Road–Coco Ecolo, by Johannesburg. O-Harris Farms, Inc, B-Harris Farms (CA), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (ft)
|SA, 8TH, AOC, $64,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 4-25.
|5—
|EL DIABLO ROJO, g, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Bella Roja, by Hold That Tiger. O-Anapenny Racing, LLC and Lewis, Craig A, B-Craig Lewis Racing Stable, Elliot Lewis& Anapenny Racing (CA), T-Craig Anthony Lewis, J-Flavien Prat, $37,800.
|1—
|Single Me Out, g, 6, Golden Balls (IRE)–Lady Katfish, by Exchange Rate. O-Huston Racing Stables, B-DP Racing, LLC (CA), $12,600.
|3—
|Teton Valley, c, 3, Tapiture–Pleasure Cruise, by Pleasantly Perfect. ($26,000 ’19 FTCYRL). O-Drakos, Chris and Hanson, Ryan, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (ft)
|PIM, 6TH, ALW, $50,652, 3YO/UP, 5F, 4-25.
|3—
|HEIR PORT, g, 3, Mosler–Heir Stream, by Wildcat Heir. O-SAB Stable Inc, B-New Farm (KY), T-Dale Bennett, J-Yomar Orlando Ortiz, $23,940.
|9—
|Cry No More, g, 3, Great Notion–Weeper, by Domestic Dispute. O-Charles McGill, B-Charles C D McGill (MD), $11,466.
|7—
|Baptize the Boy, g, 5, Bandbox–Primequest, by Coronado’s Quest. ($1,000 ’17 FTMWIN). O-Magic Stable, LLC, B-Dragon’s Lair Farm LLC (MD), $6,006.
|Winning Time: :58 (my)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $46,300, 4YO/UP, 1M, 4-25.
|5—
|PRO QUALITY, g, 4, Exclusive Quality–Arabella’s Tune, by Concorde’s Tune. O-Rodney G Lundock, B-R G Lundock DVM (FL), T-Ralph J. Catanese, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $28,900.
|6—
|Scar, g, 4, Kantharos–Miss Match, by Mr. Greeley. O-Dig That Mine, LLC and Klesaris, Steve, B-Arindel (FL), $10,200.
|1—
|Wandering West, c, 4, Mineshaft–Zip Up, by Ghostzapper. ($180,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Louie J Roussel III, B-J C Davis Jr (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $43,100, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-25.
|7—
|COMPENSATE, f, 4, Liam’s Map–Recoupe, by Indian Charlie. ($60,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-Westpoint Stables (KY), T-Cam M. Gambolati, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $24,600.
|6—
|Sonar, f, 4, Brethren–Silent Sighs, by Benchmark. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $10,010.
|1—
|Crumb Bun, m, 5, Afleet Alex–Crumb, by Graeme Hall. O-Eric J Wirth, B-Eric J Wirth (FL), $5,210.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 7TH, ALW, $41,900, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-25.
|1—
|GALLANT WARREN, g, 4, Gallant Son–Cichetari Miss, by With Approval. O-Bellasis, Tim, Brogan, Patrick, O’Leary, Timothy Francis and Tschanz, Cassandra A, B-Warren T McGrath (CA), T-Tim Bellasis, J-Francisco Monroy, $24,600.
|5—
|Pour On the Cole, g, 4, Tonalist–Shortbread Scotty, by Bluegrass Cat. ($50,000 ’18 BESAUG). O-The Robert McCabe Family Trust, B-Thomas W Bachman (CA), $8,200.
|2—
|Push Through, g, 6, Square Eddie–Octogarian, by Rock Hard Ten. O-McLean Racing Stables, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $4,920.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|GG, 10TH, AOC, $40,202, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-25.
|1—
|INDIAN PEAK, c, 4, Comic Strip–Ms. Booty, by Roar. O-Gray, Jill and Dr William T, B-Dr & Mrs William T Gray (CA), T-Quinn Howey, J-Assael Espinoza, $24,960.
|6—
|King of Speed, g, 5, Jimmy Creed–Beautiful Daniele, by A.P. Indy. ($10,000 ’16 KEENOV; $140,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Del Secco DCS Racing, B-Newaukum Racing Stables LLC (KY), $6,400.
|10—
|Strongconstitution, c, 4, Constitution–Earlybird Road, by Cherokee Run. ($57,000 ’18 KEESEP; $220,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Roadrunner Racing and Sayjay Racing LLC, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $3,840.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|SRP, 5TH, ALW, $35,340, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 4-25.
|2—
|RATIONAL D’ORO, f, 4, Musaiter–Rational Thinker, by Diabolical. O-Lonnie H Vaughn, B-Joann Wilson (NM), T-Lonnie H. Vaughn, J-Enrique Portillo Gomez, $22,800.
|3—
|Winnies Own, g, 4, Pro Prado–Roll Along Star, by Roll Hennessy Roll. O-Bob Vick, B-Bob Vick (NM), $7,600.
|5—
|Hennessy’s Squirt, g, 5, Unbridled Trust–Hannah Hennessy, by Roll Hennessy Roll. O-Mary Lee Pinkerton, B-Mary Lee Pinkerton (NM), $3,800.
|Winning Time: :51 4/5 (ft)
|LS, 10TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2FT, 4-25.
|1A—
|RAGING GOLD DIGGER, m, 6, English Channel–My Belonging, by Belong to Me. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (MN), T-Karl Broberg, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $20,220.
|9—
|Martz’s Mae, f, 4, Lookin At Lucky–Martz, by Scat Daddy. O-Trojan Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-William Sparks (KY), $6,740.
|10—
|No Mas Tequila, f, 4, Northern Afleet–Foxy Boss, by Street Boss. ($21,000 2019 TEXAPR). O-Sills, James and Ellerbee, Ronald A, B-Ronald Ellerbee & Margaret Ellerbee (TX), $3,707.
|Winning Time: 1:30 2/5 (fm)
|LS, 9TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO, C/G, 1M, 4-25.
|8—
|BOBBY BRINKLEY, g, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Brinkley, by City Zip. O-Chad and Josh, B-Douglas Scharbauer (TX), T-Frank Lucarelli, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $20,280.
|6—
|Aktulgali, c, 3, Protonico–Audacious Chloe, by More Than Ready. O-Sumaya US Stable, B-International Equities Holding, Inc (KY), $6,760.
|1—
|First Avenue, c, 3, Street Boss–Flatter Me First, by Flatter. O-Century Acres Farm, B-Thoroughbred by Design LLC (KY), $3,718.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|HAW, 7TH, ALW, $23,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 4-25.
|1—
|BABA LOU, g, 4, Cowboy Cal–Baba Lucy, by Peace Rules. O-Esposito, Bob and Lynda, B-Bob Esposito & Lynda Esposito (IL), T-Fernando Bahena, J-Edgar Perez, $13,800.
|4—
|D’ Yank, g, 5, Regal Ransom–Mrs. Obvious, by Afternoon Deelites. O-Gavilsky II, Lawrence J, Throm, Keith and Throm, Collin, B-South River Ranch Inc (IL), $4,600.
|2—
|Indian Sign, g, 4, Three Hour Nap–She’s Wild, by Z Z Cat. O-Hugh H Robertson, B-Hugh Robertson (IL), $2,300.
|Winning Time: 1:19 (ft)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $16,554, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-25.
|4—
|VINTAGE READY, f, 4, More Than Ready–Duff One, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($325,000 ’17 KEENOV; $17,000 2020 FTKHRA; $40,000 2021 FTKFEB). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), T-Eric R. Reed, J-Gabriel Lagunes, $10,324.
|5—
|Moon Eyes, m, 5, Kantharos–French Politics, by Political Force. O-Joseph Michael, B-GDS Racing Stable (FL), $3,560.
|1—
|Jlo Can Dance, f, 3, Cinco Charlie–Shoes for Jlo, by Suave. ($3,500 ’19 KEESEP). O-Strike Plate LLC, B-Victor Zambrano (KY), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (ft)
